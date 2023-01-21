Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Austin Rep. James Talarico presents a bill to give teachers a massive pay raise and make Texas top ten in teacher payJalyn SmootTexas State
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Woman accused of kidnapping, killing Austin mother in 2019 to take plea deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, is expected to plead guilty on Jan. 31. The Travis County District Attorney's Office's shared the following statement with KVUE:. "On January 31, the District Attorney’s Office expects Megan [Magen] Fieramusca...
KWTX
Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
fox7austin.com
Plea agreement reached in case of Austin woman accused of killing friend, kidnapping her baby
AUSTIN, Texas - A plea agreement has been reached in the case of an Austin woman accused of killing her friend and kidnapping her baby. Magen Fieramusca, the so-called ‘close friend’ of murdered South Austin mother Heidi Broussard, is charged with capital murder and tampering with a corpse, as well as kidnapping Broussard's daughter Margo Carey.
Mom of victim Heidi Broussard speaks out about Magen Fieramusca sentence
Broussard’s mother confirmed that she was told about the sentence and will be in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
fox7austin.com
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pflugerville: police
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - No arrests were made following a deadly shooting in Pflugerville over the weekend due to self-defense, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Jan. 21, around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive. When officers arrived, they found...
KWTX
Austin gas station employee shot, killed man during altercation, police say
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police Department officers arrested Yaseen Naz, 25, and booked him into the Travis County Jail on a murder charge after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The shooting happened shortly after...
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
Killeen police say vehicle burglaries in three counties are 'bank jugging'
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police said a black SUV spotted in at least three different vehicle burglary scenes was used in a "bank jugging" scheme. Bank jugging is when a suspect follows a victim to wherever they're going next after they've left a bank. Once the victim leaves their vehicle, the suspect breaks into their vehicle to steal money and anything else of value.
Williamson County deputies investigating unattended death of 16-year-old Georgetown boy
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the "unattended" death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy. The body was found on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died. Autopsy and toxicology results are both...
fox7austin.com
Family of inmate killed by corrections officer, community organizations hold protest in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The family of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright, who was shot and killed by a corrections officer in December, held a demonstration in San Marcos Sunday to protest and call for transparency in the investigation into his death. Community organizations Mano Amiga, Hays County Jail Advocates,...
fox7austin.com
Travis County DA José Garza releases 2022 year in review
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney's Office released a letter on Tuesday reflecting on 2022 and outlining priorities for 2023. "The Travis County District Attorney's Office was really focused on doing everything we could to hold people accountable who commit acts of violence in our community," said District Attorney Jose Garza in an interview with FOX 7.
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
Family of man shot, killed by Hays County corrections officer protests for answers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer. On Sunday, Wright's family and friends protested outside the Hays County Public Safety...
fox7austin.com
Travis County constable to testify at legislature about need for mental health treatment beds
AUSTIN, Texas - A Travis County constable responded after residents in the West Gate neighborhood of South Austin said a man has been using a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night, and took a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate community...
fox7austin.com
Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at an East Austin gas station overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to a Shell gas station in the 4500 block of E. MLK Jr Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22. Police were flagged down to the scene about a disturbance inside the gas station.
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Refugee family deals with sewage coming from bathtub in Austin apartment
A family of Afghanistan refugees are living in an apartment with raw sewage coming out of their bathtub and toilet.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Comments / 3