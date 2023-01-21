Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers on Tuesday and scored 46 points, but he might have the night off for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back. Anthony Davis (foot) is expected to play for the first time since December 16 and Rui Hachimura will be available to make his Lakers debut, so they will be able to help make up for James' potential absence.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO