numberfire.com
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (conditioning) out on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (conditioning) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dragic is working his way back to full fitness after sitting out on Monday with an illness. He will not be available on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a wrist injury and is questionable to face Milwaukee on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Bucks. Caldwell-Pope's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) could sit Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers on Tuesday and scored 46 points, but he might have the night off for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back. Anthony Davis (foot) is expected to play for the first time since December 16 and Rui Hachimura will be available to make his Lakers debut, so they will be able to help make up for James' potential absence.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) questionable for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter continues to miss time for personal reasons and is questionable to face Milwaukee on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Bucks. Porter's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
numberfire.com
Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers
The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) remains out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton is inactive for his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. In an appealing spot versus a Charlotte team allowing the most fantasy points (59.7) to the center position, Bismack Biyombo should see an increased role at the five on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (ankle) out for remainder of New Orleans' Tuesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will not be available again on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury. Expect Devonte' Graham to see more minutes off the bench if Daniels were to miss more time. According to...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 1/25/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will watch from the sidelines after Miami's star experienced lower back stiffness during pregame warmups. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Jaxson Hayes starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxon Hayes is starting in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayes will make his second start this season after Dyson Daniels was taken out of Tuesday's starting lineup. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team allowing 44.7 FanDuel points per game to the four position, Hayes' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
