ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

North 21st Street Bridge Maintenance Scheduled January 25-26

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform maintenance on the North 21st Street Bridge (located between North Fife and North Oakes streets) on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM each day. During this timeframe, the bridge...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy