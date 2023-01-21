OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police have not made any arrests on a Friday shooting in Osage Beach. Investigators are following up on leads given to them. “We’ve gotten multiple stories, from the time that the call came out to even today, trying to cipher through all that information and figure out who’s involved in how they’re involved,” said Lt. Michael O’Day with Osage Beach Police Department.

