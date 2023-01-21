Read full article on original website
Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
Over 1k Greene County residents without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 1,000 people in Springfield and around Greene County are without power after the area was blanketed with wet snow. According to the City Utilities outage map, hundreds of Springfield residents were without power around 6:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Many of the power outages are due to trees contacting power […]
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Burglary suspect hospitalized after Cass County deputies deploy road spikes
Cass County Sheriff's deputies deployed road spikes to stop the car of a theft suspect, which caused the driver to lose control and crash.
St. Robert, Mo., woman loses mother, 3 other family members in 2 separate crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family lost four members in two separate crashes in the Ozarks in the past week. Kimsha Rosensteel said she lost her aunt, uncle, and cousin in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Springfield on Friday. Three others inside the SUV remain hospitalized in critical condition. She also lost her mother in a crash in St. Robert two days before that crash.
8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield
Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
Midday Update: Crews clearing main roads in Branson, Mo.
2nd best year for the number of passengers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport
Police investigating weekend shooting in Osage Beach; no arrests made
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police have not made any arrests on a Friday shooting in Osage Beach. Investigators are following up on leads given to them. “We’ve gotten multiple stories, from the time that the call came out to even today, trying to cipher through all that information and figure out who’s involved in how they’re involved,” said Lt. Michael O’Day with Osage Beach Police Department.
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
8:30 AM UPDATE: See road conditions in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Up to a foot of snow fell in the Branson area. Road crews have cleared many of the main roads in the city. KY3′s First Alert Forecaster Nicolette Zangara gives us a look.
Waynesville & St. Robert rally around business owner who loses four family members in one week
A Pulaski County community is rallying around one of its own after a local business owner loses four family members in two separate traffic crashes this past week. Kimsha Rosenstell, the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert, lost her mother in a traffic accident in St. Robert on Wednesday. 70-year-old Minerva Williamson died in that crash, while Rosenstell’s father and sister suffered serious injuries.
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
Judge finds Republic, Mo., man guilty in the death of his girlfriend in 2020
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A judge found a Republic man guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend in 2020. The bench trial for Shane Leon Mackey, 46, of Aurora, Mo., took three days. Investigators say Mackey killed Racheal Sanders. Police say Mackey had a criminal past, being...
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
Thousands without power after a winter storm hits the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire; district asking for donations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed the home of a volunteer fire captain and his family over the weekend. According to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District, the home belonged to Volunteer Captain Dylan Foster and his family. Dylan and his wife have two boys ages 13 and 8, and a girl, age five.
