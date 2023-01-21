ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan

UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
WWE NXT Preview: Women’s Title Summit, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode, as the build continues for NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Tonight’s show will feature Alba Fyre challenging Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Also, Tiffany Stratton faces Indi Hartwell. A women’s Triple Threat Title...
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw XXX

The 30th anniversary episode of Raw airs tonight, and a new report has a spoiler for the show. PWInsider has confirmed that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s show. It is not currently known what Lesnar will be doing on the show, but he arrived at the Fargo...
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network

In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain

WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.24.23

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run

Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
Charlotte Flair Wanted To Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match

During an appearance on The Today Show, Charlotte Flair noted that she wanted to take part in Ric Flair’s Last Match. While she was reported to be backstage, she didn’t have a role on the show itself. Here are highlights:. On what it takes to win the Royal...
Jake Roberts Thinks Kenny Omega Is One Of The All-Time Greats

On a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts listed Kenny Omega as “one of the best,” ahead of other more widely-accepted candidates for the title (via Wrestling Inc). Roberts was asked about his evaluation of Ric Flair for that honor and rejected the suggestion out of hand, pivoting instead to praise Omega’s performance credentials in the ring. You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the full episode below.
Big Kon Signs Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

PW Torch reports that Big Kon as signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling, where he is part of the faction The Design. Exact terms of the deal were not revealed. He debuted for the company in February 2022, a loss to Josh Alexander. In November, he returned and joined The Design, which includes Cody Deaner, Angels and Sami Callihan. He gave credit to Tommy Dreamer for getting him a job.
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Announced for AEW Dynamite in Celebration of Jay Briscoe’s 39th Birthday

– While it initially appeared that Warner Bros. Discovery would not change its policy regarding Mark Briscoe, as reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it now looks like WBD has opted to lift the unofficial ban. It was initially reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow Mark Briscoe to join AEW following the passing of his brother. However, Tony Khan announced today that Mark Briscoe will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite, facing Jay Lethal.

