Lynn, MA

Police Log: 01-21-2023

By Sylvia Chen
 4 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Daniel Cartagena, of 8 Houghton St. was arrested for destruction of property at a loss of $1,200  at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Edward Gandy , 42, was arrested for all out-of-town warrants at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

James Journas, 40, of 6 Ravenwood Road, Peabody, was arrested for malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and violation of the city knife ordinance at 11:12 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at 35 Beach Road; at 12:57 p.m. Thursday at 67 Union St.; at 2:28 p.m. Thursday at 282 Eastern Ave.; at 3:24 p.m. Thursday at 381 Summer St.; at 3:53 p.m. Thursday at 249 Maple St.; at 5:01 p.m. Thursday at 21 Joyce St.; at 5:28 p.m. Thursday at 5 Western Ave.; at 10:19 p.m. Thursday at 566 Chestnut St.

A report of a hit & run crash at 2:27 p.m. at 123 Brookline St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at 11 Dungeon  Ave.;  at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at 620 Western Ave.; at 8:25 p.m. Thursday at 330 Lynnway.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:06 p.m. Thursday at 34 Herbert St.; at 5:17 p.m. Thursday at 38 Oneida St.; at 7:28 p.m. Thursday at 29 Oakwood Ave.

A report of a lost art at 12:47 p.m. Thursday at 85 N Common St.

A report of shoplifting at 1:16 p.m. at 780 Lynnway; at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at 780 Lynnway;  at 4:43 p.m. Thursday at 43 State St.; at 6:57 p.m. Thursday at 43 State St.

Assault

A report of an assault at 6:48 p.m. Thursday at 224A Washington St.; at 7:22 p.m. Thursday at 50 Lynnway.

A report of assault and battery at 8:06 p.m. at 36 Nahant Place.

A report of a fight at 10:37 p.m. Thursday at 351 Summer St.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 10:51 p.m. Thursday at 91 Conomo Ave.; at 2:32 a.m. Friday at 95 Green St.

LYNNFIELD

Medical Aid

A request for medical aid at 1:49 p.m. Friday at 375 N Broadway. The caller reported his wife was having a manic episode.

A request for medical aid at 12:44 p.m. Thursday at 1350 Market St. Lahey Urgent care called to report a patient who left Lahey Burlington was at their facility on the second floor and needed to be transported back to Lahey Burlington. They stated that they would be sectioning him and that we would need to have the police present. The patient was transported back to the hospital.

A request for medical aid at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at 7 Richard Road. The caller stated that his heart was racing.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:16 p.m. Thursday at 8 S Broadway; at 10:48 p.m. Thursday at 128 North by exit 59.

MARBLEHEAD

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 7:50 a.m. on Wyman Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 11:56 a.m. on Broadmere Way.

PEABODY

Arrests

Zara J. Zegarowski, 43, of 2 Columbus Square Apt. #1, Salem was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer and trespassing at 8:01 a.m. Thursday at 1 Newbury St.

Andre R. Gauthier, 28, of 6 Orchard Terrance, Peabody was arrested for another department’s warrant at 12:02 p.m. Thursday at 18 Lynn St.

Accidents

A report of a hit & run crash at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 29 Perkins St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:01 p.m. Thursday at 42 County St.; at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at 145 Summit St.; at 5:10 p.m. Thursday at 29 Howley St.; at 6:39 p.m. Thursday at 149 Endicott St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:52 p.m. Thursday at 300 Andover St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 5:40 p.m. Thursday at 82 Main St. An unknown amount of money was taken from the collection box for photocopies.

SAUGUS

Theft

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 7:20 a.m. Thursday at 7 Cliftondale Ave. The caller reports that his vehicle was broken into Wednesday night, he claimed no damage was done to the vehicle and it appeared a pair of sunglasses were missing.

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 7:40 a.m. Thursday at 20 Gilway. Neighbor at 18 Gilway has video footage of the suspects.

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 7:52 a.m. Thursday at 45 Elmwood Ave. The caller states someone tried to break into his car Wednesday night. He is unsure if anything is missing at this time but will call back when he is home.

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 7:56 a,m, Thursday at 9 Donna Road.

A report of a breaking and entering of  motor vehicles at 8:47 a.m. Thursday at 8 Cedar St. Three residents reported their cars were broken and entered.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 11:50 a.m. at 420 Broadway.

A report of a hit & run crash at 3:15 p.m. on Main Street.

The post Police Log: 01-21-2023 appeared first on Itemlive .

Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

