ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

1-4-3-8

(one, four, three, eight)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ideastream.org

Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments

Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio’s record rainy day fund a chance at tax relief, some say

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s savings account is now the largest in history after it transferred more than $700 million into the rainy day fund, but some think it may be time to return some of it to taxpayers. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $727 million transfer by...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (9) 17-1 90 1
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

When are Ohio dog license registrations due?

OHIO (WOWK) – The deadline for Ohio dog owners to purchase their pups’ annual licenses is approaching. According to the Athens County Dog Shelter, dog licenses are due by Jan. 31, 2023. The Ohio Revised Code states dogs over 3 months old or have been with their owner for 30 days are required to have […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

For customers of Cleveland Public Power

Cleveland utilities are not regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, but the city follows the same “winter rules” for electric service. Cleveland does not participate in the PIPP program. Customers can use a payment from the HEAP program, if they qualify, as a down payment to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy