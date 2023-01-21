OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto
29-36-39-41-44-48, Kicker: 1-7-8-9-1-1
(twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: one, seven, eight, nine, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $4,300,000
Lucky For Life
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
Pick 3 Midday
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
0-2-8-3
(zero, two, eight, three)
Pick 4 Midday
1-4-3-8
(one, four, three, eight)
Pick 5 Evening
2-9-6-4-3
(two, nine, six, four, three)
Pick 5 Midday
5-1-2-2-6
(five, one, two, two, six)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
03-08-14-33-34
(three, eight, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
