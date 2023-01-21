ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto

29-36-39-41-44-48, Kicker: 1-7-8-9-1-1

(twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: one, seven, eight, nine, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $4,300,000

Lucky For Life

06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7

(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-2-8-3

(zero, two, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-3-8

(one, four, three, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

2-9-6-4-3

(two, nine, six, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-2-2-6

(five, one, two, two, six)

Powerball

05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

03-08-14-33-34

(three, eight, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana lawmakers scale back on private school aid expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans scaled down a proposed expansion Wednesday of a program allowing parents to spend state money directly on their child’s education expenses after critics argued it opened up such payments to private schools by even the wealthiest families. A state Senate committee voted 8-5 to advance a bill broadening the state’s “Education Scholarship Account” program, which was first approved two years ago and limited to students in special education programs. The committee endorsed setting the same income limits as currently exist in the state’s private school voucher program for non-special education students, stepping back from the previous version that would have allowed all families, regardless of income, to qualify for the grants of about $6,000 a year. The proposed “Education Scholarship Account” expansion is separate from the state’s voucher program, which state lawmakers have repeatedly loosened eligibility requirements for since its inception in 2011 amid national debates over whether taxpayer money should fund private schools.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be “released from his shackles immediately,” Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted applause in the Hilo courtroom and hugs for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing from the Arizona prison where he was serving his sentence. “My feelings were all over the place,” Schweitzer told the AP during a phone interview in recalling the moment of his release. “Nerves, anxiety, scared.”
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon primate research facility under scrutiny after deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker in Oregon is using thousands of pages of redacted documents he sought for more than a year to launch legislation demanding more accountability and oversight of a primate research facility with a long history of complaints. Incidents at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, associated with Oregon’s largest hospital, include one in which two monkeys died after being placed into a scalding cage-washing system. Other animals perished from neglect. Workers have low morale, some have been drinking on the job, and dozens have complained about dysfunctional leadership, the documents show. The problems at the facility in suburban Portland, Oregon, have surfaced amid a sharp debate between animal rights activists who believe experimenting on animals is unethical and researchers who say the experiments save and improve human lives. The U.S. moved a small step away from animal testing when Congress passed a bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden in December, that eliminated the requirement that drugs in development undergo testing on animals before being provided in human trials. Advocates want computer modeling and organ chip technology to be used instead, though the Food and Drug Agency Administration can still require animal tests.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (9) 17-1 90 1
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy