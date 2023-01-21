ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Boston

Here’s how to watch the NASA rocket launch tonight

“Virginia is for Launch Lovers" will fly into the sky between 6 and 8 p.m. Keep your eyes on the sky tonight — a NASA facility in Virginia is preparing to launch a rocket that may be seen across the east coast. The 59-foot-tall Rocket Lab Electron rocket will...
Freaky Spiral Over Hawaii Likely Caused by SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

Last week, astronomers at a Hawaiian observatory spotted a spiral-like structure over Maunakea. A SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage is the likely source of the strange atmospheric feature, as this sort of thing has happened before. The spiral was seen during the early morning hours of January 18, the same...
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star

There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.
Rocket Lab launches for first time from Wallops, Va.

Rocket Lab, one of the most successful space start-ups since SpaceX, launched its Electron rocket for the first time Tuesday evening from NASA's Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. The Electron rocket blasted off from a refurbished launchpad at about 6 p.m. and could be seen from the D.C. metropolitan...
NASA system predicts small asteroid to pass close by Earth this week

Asteroid 2023 BU is about the size of a box truck and is predicted to make one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded. On Thursday, Jan. 26, a small near-Earth asteroid will have a very close encounter with our planet. Designated 2023 BU, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America at about 4:27 p.m. PST (7:27 p.m. EST) only 2,200 miles (3,600 kilometers) above the planet's surface and well within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites.
UPDATE: Rocket Lab’s 1st Launch from Wallops is a success as the Electron launch vehicle pushes three HawkEye 360 smallsats to orbit

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) has successfully launched the company’s 33rd Electron rocket and first mission from Virginia after an earlier halt in the proceedings due to adverse weather conditions. The “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission lifted off at 18:00 EST on January 24th from Rocket Lab...
