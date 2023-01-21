Read full article on original website
Related
United Launch Alliance's newest rocket, Vulcan, arrives at Cape Canaveral launch site
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
NASA sets date for SpaceX Crew-6 launch to International Space Station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA has set a date for its next crewed launch to the International Space Station. Four astronauts are set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 26. This mission will be the first time SpaceX will send a United Arab Emirates...
Here’s how to watch the NASA rocket launch tonight
“Virginia is for Launch Lovers" will fly into the sky between 6 and 8 p.m. Keep your eyes on the sky tonight — a NASA facility in Virginia is preparing to launch a rocket that may be seen across the east coast. The 59-foot-tall Rocket Lab Electron rocket will...
Gizmodo
Rocket Lab Successfully Launches Its First Electron Rocket From U.S. Soil
A new era of rocket launches from NASA’s facility on Wallops Island in Virginia began tonight with the much-anticipated launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron small-lift launch vehicle. Update: 6:11 p.m. ET: The Electron rocket lifted off at 6:00 p.m. ET, with all nine Rutherford engines sending the rocket...
Gizmodo
Freaky Spiral Over Hawaii Likely Caused by SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket
Last week, astronomers at a Hawaiian observatory spotted a spiral-like structure over Maunakea. A SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage is the likely source of the strange atmospheric feature, as this sort of thing has happened before. The spiral was seen during the early morning hours of January 18, the same...
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Dream Chaser: Hypersonic spaceplane will feature a building-sized inflatable space habitat
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has been hard at work alongside Colorado-based startup Sierra Space on the Orbital Reef project. The two companies behind the project recently blasted a module prototype for the station to pieces as part of an ongoing test campaign. Orbital Reef, one of...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.
Green comet C/2022 E3: How to view the rare, Stone Age visitor from deep space
The green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on Feb. 1 before sailing off into deep space for millions of years.
Nasa to test nuclear rockets that could fly astronauts to Mars in record time
Nasa has unveiled plans to test nuclear-powered rockets that would fly astronauts to Mars in ultra-fast time. The agency has partnered with the US government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) to demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space as soon as 2027, it announced on Tuesday. The...
Houston Chronicle
Rocket Lab launches for first time from Wallops, Va.
Rocket Lab, one of the most successful space start-ups since SpaceX, launched its Electron rocket for the first time Tuesday evening from NASA's Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. The Electron rocket blasted off from a refurbished launchpad at about 6 p.m. and could be seen from the D.C. metropolitan...
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch spotted from space station (photo)
A high-definition exterior camera on the International Space Station snapped a shot of the plume created by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy during its Jan. 15 launch.
Phys.org
NASA system predicts small asteroid to pass close by Earth this week
Asteroid 2023 BU is about the size of a box truck and is predicted to make one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded. On Thursday, Jan. 26, a small near-Earth asteroid will have a very close encounter with our planet. Designated 2023 BU, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America at about 4:27 p.m. PST (7:27 p.m. EST) only 2,200 miles (3,600 kilometers) above the planet's surface and well within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites.
NASA to test nuclear rocket engine that could take humans to Mars in 45 days
This is the first time a nuclear powered engine has been tested in fifty years
Rocket operators can now apply to launch to orbit from Canadian soil
A growing spaceport in Nova Scotia has one less barrier to launching orbital missions, after the Canadian government announced it would consider licensing approvals.
satnews.com
UPDATE: Rocket Lab’s 1st Launch from Wallops is a success as the Electron launch vehicle pushes three HawkEye 360 smallsats to orbit
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) has successfully launched the company’s 33rd Electron rocket and first mission from Virginia after an earlier halt in the proceedings due to adverse weather conditions. The “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission lifted off at 18:00 EST on January 24th from Rocket Lab...
An asteroid will pass close by Earth this week. Here's how to watch it live
Asteroid 2023 BU will pass Earth at a distance of 2,178 miles (3,506 kilometers) on Thursday (Jan. 26) — closer than satellites in geostationary orbit.
Watch SpaceX launch 56 Starlink satellites early Thursday
SpaceX will launch 56 more of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit early Thursday morning (Jan. 26), and you can watch the liftoff live.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0