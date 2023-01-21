Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tommy Paul First American Man in Australian Open SF Since Andy Roddick, Faces Djokovic Next
After a lengthy drought of Americans in an Australian Open semifinal, Tommy Paul is giving U.S. tennis fans something to be excited about. Paul, 25, is the first American man to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open since Andy Roddick in 2009 after ousting fellow-countryman Ben Shelton from the draw 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tommy Paul Beats Ben Shelton in All-US Quarterfinal at Australian Open
Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an NCAA title for the University of Florida, he was traveling outside of the United States for the first time and participating in his second Grand Slam tournament.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Karen Khachanov Sparks Political Debate After Artsakh Support at Australian Open
Russia's Karen Khachanov has been playing without a flag next to his name at the 2023 Australian Open. But that hasn’t meant the No. 20 ranked player hasn’t been in the crosshairs of political turmoil while playing in Melbourne. Khachanov, whose father and mother are Armenian dissent, wrote,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Get to Know USMNT Interim Manager Anthony Hudson
Who is Anthony Hudson? What to know about USMNT’s interim manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new manager will brace the touchline for the United States men’s national team in January. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Anthony Hudson would take over as interim manager in lieu...
Comments / 0