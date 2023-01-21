Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox acquire veteran infielder in trade with Royals; Marlins halt Yuli Gurriel pursuit
We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Monday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox acquire Mondesi. The Red Sox have acquired oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi from...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Austin Adams: Signs with Diamondbacks
Adams (forearm) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Jan. 20. Adams elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres in November. The right-hander underwent surgery to repair a tear in his right flexor tendon, and it's unknown if he'll be able to participate in spring training. When healthy, Adams could provide help for the Arizona bullpen, but the Diamondbacks will have to add him to the 40-man roster for that to happen.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jason Vosler: Links on with Mariners
Vosler signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Jan. 18. Vosler was designated for assignment by the Giants in November, and he elected free agency after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder forged a slash line of .242/.311/.433 with 18 homers in 360 at-bats with the River Cats in 2022.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Taylor: Sent to Royals
Taylor (back) was traded from Boston to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Taylor owns a 3.69 ERA and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 102.1 career innings of relief. The lefty missed all of last season while dealing with back issues, with two separate rehab stints getting paused due to setbacks, but the Royals evidently felt confident enough in his health to acquire him. If he's fully healthy this year, he could be a useful weapon for his new team, though he's unlikely to see many save chances.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Moved off 40-man roster
Barnes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. This is the corresponding 40-man roster move for Boston's completion of a free-agent agreement with Adam Duvall. Barnes is due $8.375 million in 2023 and carries a $2.25 million buyout on his $8 million club option for 2024, but he gets the boot after struggling to a 4.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB over 39.2 innings last season. Because of the money owed, Barnes will almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed. He figures to then move on to another team. Kenley Jansen is the heavy favorite for saves in the Red Sox bullpen leading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ben Bowden: Signs minor-league deal with Phils
Bowden has signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies, the team announced Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though Bowden figures to be nothing more than camp depth for Philadelphia after struggling to a 5.46 ERA in 57.2 innings last season between the Triple-A affiliates of the Rockies, Rays, and Giants. He last appeared in a major-league game in 2021.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jon Singleton: Loses 40-man spot
The Brewers designated Singleton for assignment Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Brian Anderson, whose one-year deal with Milwaukee became official Monday. The 31-year-old Singleton was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster earlier in the offseason after he slashed .219/.375/.434 with 24 home runs in 134 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2022. The former top prospect will hit waivers, and he could elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jesus Cruz: Lands contract from Philly
Cruz signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday. It's not clear whether he's been given an invitation to major league spring training. Cruz, who turns 28 in April, made seven appearances with the Braves last season, posting a 6.23 ERA. He'll likely begin 2023 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tayler Saucedo: Booted from 40-man roster
Saucedo was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Saucedo will serve as the Mets' roster casualty after the team officially announced the signing of Tommy Pham on Tuesday. The 29-year-old reliever spent much of last season on the injured list, though he was able to post a 2.37 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 19 Triple-A frames.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dre Miller: Inks new deal with Giants
The Giants signed Miller to a reserve/future contract Monday. Miller joined up with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May, but he broke his wrist in early August and was placed on injured reserve. The team then waived him from IR with an injury settlement Sept. 2, and he went un-signed before rejoining the Giants' practice squad Oct. 25. Miller now will look to stay healthy heading into the 2023 campaign in order to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zach Davidson: Staying in Buffalo
The Bills signed Davidson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 and was a member of the team's practice squad as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 tight end was then waived ahead of the 2022 season and spent the entire campaign with the Bills' practice squad. Davidson now will look to see the field in regular-season action for the first time with Buffalo during the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Seth Williams: Sticks with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Williams signed with the Jaguars' practice squad after being waived by Denver ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline. He spent the entire campaign with Jacksonville but wasn't elevated for any games. With his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
