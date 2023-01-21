Barnes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. This is the corresponding 40-man roster move for Boston's completion of a free-agent agreement with Adam Duvall. Barnes is due $8.375 million in 2023 and carries a $2.25 million buyout on his $8 million club option for 2024, but he gets the boot after struggling to a 4.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB over 39.2 innings last season. Because of the money owed, Barnes will almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed. He figures to then move on to another team. Kenley Jansen is the heavy favorite for saves in the Red Sox bullpen leading into the 2023 campaign.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO