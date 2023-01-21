ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Giants without running water in Philadelphia hotel ahead of Eagles showdown

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpIzL_0kMiPoxu00

The Giants got an early start to Philadelphia hostility.

A pipe burst at the team’s hotel in the downtown Center City area early Saturday morning ahead of its NFC divisional round game against the Eagles, a team spokesperson told The Post. Giants players and staff were left without running water in their rooms for a period of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTjT2_0kMiPoxu00
The Giants and Eagles will meet for the third time this season on Saturday night in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCcQu_0kMiPoxu00
The Giants have struggled of late at Lincoln Financial Field.
Tim Nwachukwu

The problem has since been remedied and running water has been restored.

After defeating the Vikings last Sunday in the wild-card round, the Giants enter Lincoln Financial Field to face the top-seeded Eagles on Saturday night. The Giants lost both matchups in the regular season, although the second came in Week 18 when the Giants rested multiple starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, with their playoff seeding already locked up.

Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field have been a source of Giants misery in recent years. The Giants have lost their last nine games at Philadelphia, which is the eighth-longest active streak by one team visiting another in the NFL, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

As they look to break that streak, they were welcomed back to the city with a rude awakening.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s breakup with girlfriend Natalie Buffett revealed after Cowboys season ends

The 2022 season ended on a rough note for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Days after the Cowboys suffered a Divisional Round playoff loss to the 49ers, Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday that Prescott and his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have broken up. The twosome, who were first linked in 2020, is said to have split around March of last year. The 29-year-old Prescott has also been “casually dating,” per Page Six. Buffett, who frequently posted Instagram photos of herself and Prescott throughout their relationship, had supported the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season. She sported a “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, ‘so proud’ of Bills QB after crushing loss

Brittany Williams is “so proud” of everything boyfriend Josh Allen accomplished with the Bills this season. One day after the Bengals dominated the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Williams took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a touching tribute to Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback. “So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader,” Williams wrote. “The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts

Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants GM Joe Schoen reveals team’s Daniel Jones stance

Daniel Jones wants the Giants. And the Giants want Daniel Jones. A day after the impending free-agent quarterback said he “love(s) this place” and wants to stay with the team, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Monday that the organization wants to keep the former first-round pick. “We’d like Daniel to be here,” Schoen said. “He said it yesterday, there’s a business side to it, but we feel like Daniel played well this season. He’s done everything that we asked him to do. Again, there’s a business side to it, we haven’t went down that road yet. We still gotta have our...
New York Post

Ex-NFLer Chris Baker’s life ‘almost ended 2 days ago’ in health scare

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker revealed on Tuesday that he is recovering after suffering from a stroke. The 35-year-old, who played in the NFL for nine seasons — five with Washington — said in an Instagram story to “tell your loved ones you love ‘em, my life almost ended 2days [sic] ago.” “I can’t believe I had a stroke,” he said. “But God not done with me yet.” Baker also shared video from a Hartford, Conn. hospital room in which he is sitting up and talking to a nurse with what appears to be IVs hooked up to him. According to TMZ,...
HARTFORD, CT
New York Post

Mike Francesa: Daniel Jones ‘rattled’ in loss that ‘absolutely’ takes away from Giants’ season

Mike Francesa didn’t like what he saw from Daniel Jones and the Giants on Saturday. The renaissance Giants season, which included the best year of Jones’ four-year career, came to an ugly end with a 38-7 thrashing by the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Further, the 25-year-old quarterback looked out of sorts behind a wobbly offensive line. “If he had lost that game last week in overtime by three points, you would’ve said, ‘Wow, what a game Jones had.’ And he did, but he was playing an inferior defense last week,” Francesa said on his podcast. “This week...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet

Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
iheart.com

Trying To Make Sense of Nick Sirianni

Doug Gottlieb: “The Michael Jordan comparison...it has zero to do with the parallel that he drew! If he wants to say that Jalen Hurts has played better than everybody else, that’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with that. How it becomes a Michael Jordan comparison is so bizarre, I don’t think anyone has ever accused Michael Jordan of being the world’s greatest leader...that’s not the guy I would use. It just feels like the whole analogy was kind of thrown together...”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

How 49ers WAGs celebrated team advancing to NFC Championship game

The 49ers’ WAGs had a blast celebrating the team’s 19-12 win against the Cowboys in the Divisional Round on Sunday. George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, enjoyed a PDA moment after the game, while Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, shared a sweet tribute to the running back. Claire, who wore a sparkling gold top and pants with feathers, jumped into Kittle’s arms while celebrating in the back hallways of Levi’s Stadium. Her red and gold Nike sneakers matched Kittle’s Nike cleats he wore during the game. “I’m so happy for you @gkittle,” Claire wrote over a photo of the couple smiling...
The Hill

‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos

“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies. The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they…
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy