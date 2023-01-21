“Wouldn’t it be fun to do something like this in Saugerties?” That’s what a group of friends from the Saugerties area, who first met while doing volunteer work together started asking each other after a trip to the Funky Ice Fest and Winter Carnival in Lake George. They liked to travel and attend events together, and talking about it they shared a feeling that the Saugerties downtown needed some sort of midwinter morale (and tourism) boost once the holiday festivities had faded and the equine excitement of HITS was still months away.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO