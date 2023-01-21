Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills’ Problems May Be Escalating With Reported Stefon Diggs Fit
Dropping out of the NFL playoffs for a third consecutive season is bad enough, but the Buffalo Bills may have a bigger problem on their hands after Stefon Diggs’ reported reaction to their latest playoff defeat. The Bills, who entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 2 seed and...
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals
The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
How Josh Allen Explained Stefon Diggs’ Rant During Bills-Bengals
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showcased his frustration both during and after Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Diggs initially was shown on Sunday’s CBS broadcast raising his arms in what seemed to be a rant directed at Bills quarterback...
Aaron Rodgers To Patriots? NFL Insider Floats ‘Belichickian’ Move
Could the New England Patriots replace Mac Jones with an aging future Hall of Famer this offseason?. No, not Tom Brady. The other one. In his latest ‘Football Morning in America column, NBC Sports’ Peter King floated a different quarterback possibility for the Patriots: Aaron Rodgers. After ESPN’s...
NFL: Eagles player says his car was stolen in Philadelphia after victory over Giants
Less than 48 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles laid a beating on the rival New York Giants in Saturday’s divisional round playoff contest, one Eagles player is reportedly without his wheels. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson took to social media on Monday to announce that his Kia had been stolen in the “city of brotherly love”.
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Suffered Broken Leg, Will Undergo Surgery
According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has a broken left fibula and will undergo surgery. Archer notes the recovery process is expected to take approximately three months. Pollard suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Responds To Trash Talk From Bengals’ Eli Apple
The battle between Bills and Bengals players continued even after the final whistle sounded in the AFC divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium. Not long after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Sunday’s conference championship game, the ever-brash Eli Apple ignited a war of words with Stefon Diggs. The Bengals cornerback mocked the Bills wide receiver after the latter defended his behavior following Buffalo’s season-ending loss. Apple also gave grief to Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen for their sideline spat late in the game.
Bengals, Eagles Drawing Early Money for NFL Championship Weekend
With the NFL down to four teams, bets have already started coming ahead of the conference championships this weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and will now take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs handled their business against the Jacksonville Jaguars but find themselves as two-point home underdogs to the Bengals.
Can Bill O’Brien Hire Unlock Patriots’ High-Priced Tight Ends?
In March 2021, the New England Patriots handed out a pair of $12.5 million-a-year contracts to the two best available tight ends, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Two years into those deals, the duo’s production hasn’t come close to matching their price tags. Smith has been an out-and-out...
How Greg Olsen Is Dealing With Tom Brady, FOX Sports Uncertainty
Like so many other coaching and starting quarterback positions around the NFL, Greg Olsen’s job might depend on the ensuing decision from current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady. Should the 45-year-old Brady opt to retire rather than give it a go for his 24th NFL campaign, Olsen could...
Eagles Nation still despises Eli Manning despite so much time passing
From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the many members of Philadelphia Eagles Nation had a lot to cheer about as their team showcased all three phases with a 38-7 drubbing over the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Philly led wire to wire as the G-Men were never competitive. The doubters were silenced, giving Birds fans hope as the NFC Championship draws closer.
One Super Bowl MVP Bet For Each Team Before NFL Championship Weekend
The value on the betting board entering the NFL’s championship weekend will not be there for long. And that’s all the more reason why some NFL bettors might place a futures bet on the outcome, the exact matchup or the Super Bowl MVP now before the two teams are even set.
Aaron Rodgers Makes Interesting Comment On Packers Contract
Aaron Rodgers is taking time with his future in 2023, but this comment could inspire some positivity for Packers fans. The All-Pro quarterback has not committed to a return to Green Bay and is instead taking some time to relax before choosing what he wants to do next. This hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from speculating on a potential trade, including a possible move to the New England Patriots.
