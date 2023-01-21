Read full article on original website
Related
NHL rumors: Sabres join Timo Meier sweepstakes ahead of NHL trade deadline
The Buffalo Sabres find themselves surging up the standings, thanks to some improved play from their defense in tandem with their top-tier offense. With the NHL trade deadline looming, the Sharks could end up being buyers and have reportedly set their sights on one of the league’s most coveted trade targets, Timo Meier. According to […] The post NHL rumors: Sabres join Timo Meier sweepstakes ahead of NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blackhawks star Patrick Kane
Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane is in the final year of a monster ten-year, $84 million contract, and with the Hawks in the basement of the National Hockey League, there’s a very real chance the sniper gets traded before the NHL Trade Deadline on Mar. 3. Although there are rumblings that Kane will elect to […] The post Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blackhawks star Patrick Kane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kris Letang reacts after storybook performance in return from injury
You couldn’t have written a better story for Kris Letang’s return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Tuesday night. After missing two months of the season due to a stroke, a death in the family and a lower body injury, Letang recorded four points, including the game winner, in a wild 7-6 Penguins win over […] The post Kris Letang reacts after storybook performance in return from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: OG Anunoby wants trade from Raptors
Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby wants to be traded, according to longtime Toronto radio personality Bob McCowan (h/t Esfandiar Baraheni of SDPN Sports). Just heard this on the Bob McCowan podcast: “I talked to an NBA insider yesterday, this is a guy I’ve known for a few years, he tells me… Anunoby wants out of […] The post RUMOR: OG Anunoby wants trade from Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0