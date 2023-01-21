The Buffalo Sabres find themselves surging up the standings, thanks to some improved play from their defense in tandem with their top-tier offense. With the NHL trade deadline looming, the Sharks could end up being buyers and have reportedly set their sights on one of the league’s most coveted trade targets, Timo Meier. According to […] The post NHL rumors: Sabres join Timo Meier sweepstakes ahead of NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO