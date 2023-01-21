Read full article on original website
WOUB
Waterford Wildcats boys roll by with win over Southern Tornadoes.
The Waterford Wildcats are back in the Cooper as they were looking to end their 2-game losing streak against the Southern Tornadoes. The last time they met, Waterford dominated the game winning 60-19. For the Wildcats, the shots started out slow in the first quarter as both teams were struggling...
WOUB
Waterford Lady Wildcats upset South Gallia to shake up TVC-Hocking
Waterford Ohio—– The Waterford Wildcats hosted the South Gallia Rebels in this close matchup. Most heads were thinking that the Rebels were going to come off this game with an easy road win but the Wildcats had other plans. Right from the start the Lady wildcats were playing some of the best defense they have played the whole season. Players like Kendall Sury contributed to good play on both side of the court for Waterford throughout the game.
WOUB
A career-high 31 points from Dwight Wilson III leads Ohio in 88-76 win over Western Michigan
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Ohio Bobcats looked to start up a win streak after their highest scoring game of 2023 against Central Michigan, in its way stood the Broncos of Western Michigan. The game started and ended with Dwight Wilson III. He dropped a career-high 31 points and...
WOUB
Federal Hocking Lancers boys extend win streak to 15 with win over Belpre
Belpre, OH (WOUB)– The Federal Hocking Lancers took to the court along the banks of the Ohio river Tuesday night to take on the hosting Belpre Golden Eagles. The Lancers come into this game looking to extend their winning streak to a most impressive 15 games. As soon as...
WOUB
Trimble Lady Tomcats snap losing streak with win over Southern Tornadoes
The Trimble Lady Tomcats snapped their three game losing skid on Friday night when they welcomed the Southern Tornadoes into town. The Tomcats defeated the Tornadoes by a score of 47-39 to improve to 4-11 on the season. Despite having just seven players on their bench, the Tomcats through the...
WOUB
Meigs Lady Marauders travel to Athens and upset the Bulldogs
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB)— The Meigs Lady Marauders traveled to Athens to take on the Lady Bulldogs. The first quarter was all Ella Chapman as she had 8 points to lead Athens to a 17 to 13 first quarter lead. Athens started the second quarter hot taking an early 29-15...
WOUB
Recent graduate is living out her professional sports videography dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Eileen Eidelberg came to Ohio University in 2018 from Herndon, Virginia, she knew she wanted to study communications and was interested in being involved in sports. “My dad was an Ohio University graduate, and I attended the High School Media Workshop at Ohio University in...
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
WHIZ
ZPD Involved in Pursuit
The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
WHIZ
Interstate 70 Lane Closure
The Ohio Department Of Transportation announces a lane closure for this week. Motorists can expect the passing lane of Interstate 70 eastbound to be closed Monday-Thursday from 7am-3pm for work on the 5th Street Bridge. This project is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and...
WHIZ
Coshocton Man Charged with OVI
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
