ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limon, CO

Deteriorating road conditions trigger temporary I-70 closure, now reopened

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) – A tweet published just before 11 a.m. on Saturday by the Colorado Department of Transportation revealed that a large portion of Interstate 70 had been closed.

However, tweets posted by CDOT just before 4 p.m. revealed that both directions of the highway have since been reopened.

Initially, Colorado State Patrol Limon said that all eastbound lanes between Limon and the Kansas border on I-70 have been closed.

Shortly thereafter around 12:25 p.m., the westbound lanes along that same stretch of I-70 were closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxIfm_0kMiOsQl00
(Credit: CDOT)

CDOT said that the specific exit where this closure begins is at US 40.

This is the result of deteriorating road and weather conditions. If you are traveling in this part of the state, you are advised to use alternate routes.

FOX31 will update this story as conditions change.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado

Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH- SWAT raids across southern Colorado, new info

VIDEO: Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd. Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado

(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Crews clean up semi crashes, I-70, I-76 reopen after Winter Storm

Cleanup efforts continued on I-70 on Thursday. The interstate reopened after it was closed eastbound from Airpark Road in the far eastern part of the Denver metro area to Byers. I-76 also reopened to traffic from eastern Colorado to the Nebraska border on Thursday afternoon. Eastbound lanes of US 36 reopened between I-70 (2 miles west of Aurora) and CO 71 (32 miles east of Byers) from mile marker 76.5 to mile marker 135.5 but the Colorado Department of Transportation said there were adverse conditions on the highway. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes.  One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged. Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle." Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.
STRASBURG, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy