KRON4 celebrates Lunar New Year: San Francisco Gu Zheng Music Society Performance

By Stephanie Lin
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

(KRON) — This weekend marks the start of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important Asian holidays celebrated by millions of people. Weishan Liu and Anna Wong with the San Francisco Guzheng Music Society joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin on set for a special performance of "Galloping Horses on the Grassland".

