KRON4 celebrates Lunar New Year: San Francisco Gu Zheng Music Society Performance
(KRON) — This weekend marks the start of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important Asian holidays celebrated by millions of people. Weishan Liu and Anna Wong with the San Francisco Guzheng Music Society joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin on set for a special performance of "Galloping Horses on the Grassland".Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0