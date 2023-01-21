Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Related
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Chamber provides more 61st Annual Farm-City celebration information
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the local agricultural community with a steak and egg breakfast for its 61st Annual Farm-City celebration. The event will be Friday, March 3 at Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center on the RT Wright Farm. Breakfast will be served at 8 am. Prior to breakfast, there will be a shared social gathering coinciding with the Chamber’s First Friday Coffee. Chamber members attending the coffee are encouraged to purchase a ticket and stay for breakfast and awards. And breakfast attendees are encouraged to come early and network with the Chamber membership.
nodawaynews.com
Parks and Rec board approves mowing bid
The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board approved Thomas Lawn Care, Forsyth, for grounds maintenance and mowing for multiple parks at their January 16 meeting. The price is $40,040 annually, and will include 26 mowings. The parks include Beal Park, Franklin Park, Happy Hollow Park, Judah Park, Sisson Eek Park, Sunrise...
nodawaynews.com
County, Maryville, ambulance leaders address Joint 911 future funding
The 911 Joint Oversight Board met January 17 with the topic of future funding as the primary agenda item. A report was given by the finance subcommittee to the leaders of Nodaway County, City of Maryville and Nodaway County Ambulance District. The committee proposed a sales tax, the amount to be determined later, be placed on a future ballot for the county electorate to approve for the total funding of the Northwest Regional Communications Center for 911 services.
nodawaynews.com
SB40 meets to end 2022, start 2023
The Senate Bill 40 Board met in open and closed session, January 10 to close 2022 and start 2023. President Larry Redford presented the NOCOMO Sheltered Workshop 2023 contract along with a letter written by Workshop Manager Nicki Samson for the SB40 Board records. Jeanette Schieber shared the revenue and...
bethanyclipper.com
Ridgeway man brings home large trophy display to share with community
Ridgeway, MO: Lester Scheuneman, 83, has brought home to Harrison County hundreds of animals he has collected after archery hunting in North America to be displayed in a new building at Harding Game Birds near Ridgeway.–By Phil Conger. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate...
kttn.com
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
kttn.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person
A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
kchi.com
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
bethanyclipper.com
Man charged with child molestation
New Hampton, MO: An elderly New Hampton man is being held in the Harrison County Jail on $500,000 bond in connection with several child molestation cases reported to authorities over the past two years. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Comments / 0