ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Reproductive rights advocates, lawmakers discuss shared goals on Roe v Wade anniversary

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Today was Planned Parenthood's Empire State Day of Action. New York representatives had a chance to speak with advocates about shared goals of expanding sexual and reproductive health care access and strengthening the right to bodily autonomy. The timely conference follows this 50th anniversary of...
WRGB

NY Legislature poised to protect reproductive, gender rights

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York's Legislature is expected to take another step toward adopting a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on "pregnancy outcomes" or "gender expression." Supporters say the provisions are intended to protect abortion rights and a person's right to seek gender-affirming care. Lawmakers in Albany...
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Hochul gives max amount to those enrolled in SNAP program

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced $234 million dollars in additional food assistance for this month. New Yorkers who are enrolled in the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) will receive the maximum amount of food benefits , which will amount to roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

NYS Comptroller: Office of Children and Family Services needs to better-protect children

New York — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is calling on New York’s Office of Children and Family Services to do better at protecting vulnerable children. The agency oversees the system that investigates reports of abuse. In an audit released Tuesday, the Comptroller says the agency needs to significantly improve how it reviews incidents of kids dying from it.
WRGB

Albany Med's CEO and Governor Hochul weigh in on ER wait times

CBS 6 continues our investigation into long wait times at area emergency departments. After receiving hundreds and hundreds of comments from people in and out of the Capital Region, CBS 6 sat down with Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Medical Center to share some of what we've been hearing.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRGB

Hochul starting 2023 with best ever job approval, Siena Poll finds

LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Voters approve of the job Kathy Hochul is doing as governor 56-36%, up from 49-44% last month, and the best it’s ever been. Her favorability rating is 48-42%, up a little from 45-43% last month, and the 48% tops her previous high favorability rating by a point. That's among the findings of a new Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday. Six of Hochul’s State of the State proposals have strong to overwhelming support – four of them bipartisan – while her proposal to allow SUNY to increase tuition is strongly opposed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

Sheriff's office: Avery Hammond-Mosher has been located

GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports Avery Hammond-Mosher has been found. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 13-year-old Avery Hammond-Mosher, who went missing from the Town of Greenfield on January 21, 2023. Avery also has ties to the Town of Scotia....
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy