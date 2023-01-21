EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO