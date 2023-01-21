Some have a drug addiction and refuse to get help . Some have a mental illness and refuse to get help . Some have a dual diagnosis: ie; drug and mental illness . Some just don’t want to work and some use this as a 40 per week job . Unless this county can come up with an out reach program for these individuals it’s only going to get worse . The coat of living is not matching an average hourly rate pay to keep a roof over anyones head .
but yet we are paying for illegal immigrants before we help our own even veterans are out on the street but our government rather help criminal border crossing
Having a family member who prefers to live on the streets than get the treatment to help them, is where some of the problem stems from. Had offered them a place to live, if they would clean up after themselves and follow up on their medical appointments. They told me that they would not live where there were those kinds of restrictions.
Comments / 88