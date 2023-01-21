This piece I am offering today is a bit different in the way of my normal story formats. Last week was a busy (and interesting) one, and this coming week looks to have some small amount of adventure on the docket as well. I intend to make my written portion small so that the editor can place all three pictures along with it. The first picture that I will speak of came from the Weeki Wachee tourist attraction. The park just celebrated its 75th-year landmark, and along with this passing in time, they have gone in on a partnership with the Hernando Chamber of Commerce, the Fine Arts Council, and over two dozen artists to create and display 28 mermaid statues. These statues are currently being shown at the Weeki Wachee park (for now), but after a year of this viewing, they will be placed throughout the county at different locations. Just as Marion County (and the City of Ocala) have their “painted horses” ( through a similar collaboration for their area), this will be yet another landmark event that carries a historic value to it. The reason I would recommend seeing the display now, as compared to after their dispersal from the park, is that they are still all together. So if you are tight for time or have friends in from out of town that are not staying long, they can all be seen at once. This venue also hits close to home for us, as my wife’s sister was a mermaid performer in the ‘60s, and a close friend of ours (Ms. Diane Liptak) and an artist named Steve Krou designed and painted one of the statues.

