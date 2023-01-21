COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday is the quiet before the next storm. Wednesday will be a WEATHER ALERT Day with snow moving into the region. A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for much of Northwest and West Central Ohio. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible from Marion and Marysville to Toledo. Projections are lower for the Columbus metro area. Expect frequent updates as the winter weather approaches the area.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO