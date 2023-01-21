Read full article on original website
PA state senator sponsored 'Queer Prom' that handed out condoms, lube to 13-year-olds
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A state senator from Pennsylvania is facing backlash for sponsoring a "Queer Prom" event for adolescents as young as 13 and as old as 21. Democratic Pennsylvania state Senator Steve Santarsiero's name appears among a list of groups and individuals who supported the youth event that took place outside of Philadelphia.
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
Flags lowered in remembrance of shooting victims in Monterey Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor DeWine has ordered that flags in Ohio be flown at half-staff on Monday in remembrance of the lives lost in a shooting in Monterey Park, California over the weekend. 10 people were shot and killed on Saturday at a ballroom dance studio while celebrating...
Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
Looking back at the Blizzard of 1978
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio was covered in snow on Wednesday morning, but on that day 45 years before, the Buckeye State was covered by a different kind of snowstorm- A deadly severe blizzard. In January and February of 1978, a series of three storms covered the northwest...
Ohio Air National Guard conducting training flights this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights over central Ohio this week. Weather permitting, the training flights will take place Monday through Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 8:00 p.m. on nights when the exercises take place.
Columbus Weather: More snow on the way Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday is the quiet before the next storm. Wednesday will be a WEATHER ALERT Day with snow moving into the region. A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for much of Northwest and West Central Ohio. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible from Marion and Marysville to Toledo. Projections are lower for the Columbus metro area. Expect frequent updates as the winter weather approaches the area.
