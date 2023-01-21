At the Jan. 24 Troy City Council meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries. At a previous council meeting, the council approved a resolution to allow for business licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries. At the Jan. 24 meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to Troy’s zoning ordinance that will permit licensed medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in C4 highway commercial zoning districts and M1 and M2 industrial districts with restrictions.

TROY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO