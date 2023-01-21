Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Gov. Ivey names James Tarbox new Pike County DA
After the recent retirement of former district attorney Tom Anderson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey named James Tarbox as the new Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney, representing Pike and Coffee Counties. Anderson retired as a full-time district attorney and was appointed supernumerary status by Ivey earlier this month. Tarbox will serve...
Troy Messenger
Iowa safety Reggie Bracy transferring to Troy
Former Iowa Hawkeye Reggie Bracy announced that he was transferring to Troy via his personal Instagram account. Bracy is a Mobile native that twice earned all-state honors at St. Paul’s Episcopal High School. He also earned All-Region three times in high school. As a senior at St. Paul’s Episcopal, Bracy earned 89 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, three sacks, seven pass breakups and one interception. The 6-foot, 209-pound safety.
Troy Messenger
Troy Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
Troy University Athletics revealed its Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Monday, which features representatives from football, men’s basketball, women’s golf, softball, baseball and a Troy supporter. One of the headliners of the class includes longtime Troy Baseball player and coach Mark Smartt. Smartt...
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE shows appreciation to board members
The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception honoring its newest board member, Cathy Grant, and to show appreciation to the Pike County School Board members Monday afternoon at the Central Office in Troy. Each year, the PCBOE takes the opportunity of National School Board Appreciation Week to recognize...
Troy Messenger
Storytelling Festival this weekend
Back many light years ago, a “story” was something that was told that was not the truth. Children would get a switchin’ by mama with the fly swatter or by papa with his leather belt if they told a “story.”. Stories will be told on Friday...
Troy Messenger
Honor Student Michael Vaughn Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Michael Vaughn, a 10th grader at Pike Liberal Arts School of Troy is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want...
Troy Messenger
Troy’s International Arts Center opens new photography exhibit
On Jan. 20, Troy University’s International Arts Center opened a new photography exhibit by Selma native Jerry Siegel. The exhibit, “The Promise of Living/The Tender Land,” combines portraiture of Southern artists and residents of Alabama’s Black Belt with Siegel’s street and landscape photography. An artist’s reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 where guests can meet Siegel, admire his work and enjoy refreshments.
Troy Messenger
TPD investigating Saturday night shooting
On Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Troy Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located two gunshot victims. One victim was transported from the scene to Dothan for further treatment with what...
Troy Messenger
Trojans finish undefeated in area play
The No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (14-5, 4-0) boys’ basketball team wrapped up Class 5A, Area 4 play with a resounding 73-53 win over the Greenville Tigers at home on Jan. 20. The win marked the Trojan’s sixth straight win and their 12th win in the last 13 games....
Troy Messenger
City Council discusses medical cannabis dispensary zoning
At the Jan. 24 Troy City Council meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries. At a previous council meeting, the council approved a resolution to allow for business licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries. At the Jan. 24 meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to Troy’s zoning ordinance that will permit licensed medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in C4 highway commercial zoning districts and M1 and M2 industrial districts with restrictions.
