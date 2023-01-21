I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas caused Interstate 70 to close on Saturday. It has since been reopened.

The Northwest Kansas Department of Transportation said the closure came due to “adverse conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Roads in the area may still be snow packed and icy.

KDOT crews are working to clear the roads.

