Wichita, KS

I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas caused Interstate 70 to close on Saturday. It has since been reopened.

The Northwest Kansas Department of Transportation said the closure came due to “adverse conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Roads in the area may still be snow packed and icy.

KDOT crews are working to clear the roads.

For the latest travel conditions in northwest Kansas, click here. For Colorado conditions, click here .

Click here for the latest KSN Storm Track 3 Weather forecast and radars .

Comments / 0

 

