Pittsburgh, PA

2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit.

According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.

The car bounced and hit a metal guide rail on top of the barrier before coming to a stop, police said.

A passenger sustained suspected serious injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The driver is suspected of DUI, state police.

fox8tv.com

Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update

Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

13-year-old charged in connection to beating, abduction of pizza delivery driver

PITTSBURGH — A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the robbery and abduction of a pizza delivery driver in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood earlier this month. The teen has not been identified. According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, the juvenile, who is being charged with robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping, will not be charged as an adult.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police respond to head-on collision

State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

15-year-old dies in Sunday crash in Slippery Rock

A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on a snow-covered road in Slippery Rock Township. The teen was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 17-year-old boy from Butler when the accident happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 8 at Kiester Road, according to state police.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.

At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man who assaulted teen at local mall accused of harassing judge

A Westmoreland County man who plead guilty to simple assault for body-slamming a 16-year-old girl at a local mall is now accused of harassing a district judge. Tyler Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, is charged with harassment for allegedly calling long-time Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Yakopec 13 times, according to the complaint. He allegedly placed nine of the calls one night in November and called her a derogatory name.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
