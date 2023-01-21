2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit.

According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.

The car bounced and hit a metal guide rail on top of the barrier before coming to a stop, police said.

A passenger sustained suspected serious injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The driver is suspected of DUI, state police.

