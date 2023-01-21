ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

KEPR

Several gun measures proposed in Washington state Legislature

Several gun control measures are working their way through the Washington state Legislature this session. House Bill 1240, which is by request of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban the manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons in Washington state, with some exceptions. (If viewing...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Washington & Oregon Potato Conference draws in thousands this week

Tri-Cities Wash. — This week thousands of farmers and workers are gathering at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the Washington & Oregon Potato Conference. Conference leaders say farmers and field workers gather to collaborate about equipment, farming methods, and networking, among other things. Leaders say vendors and folks from all over the country have made the trip for the conference.
OREGON STATE
KEPR

State Health Leaders ask for blood donations amidst shortage

Tri-Cities Wash. — State Health Leaders are asking folks to consider donating blood after the holiday season left a severe shortage for trauma care patients. Dr. Sam Arbabi, a Trauma and Burn Surgeon at Harborview Medical Center, says. “every time you give blood, no matter who you are and what type of blood you have, you should think that you are saving a life."
TRI-CITIES, WA

