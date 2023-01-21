Read full article on original website
KEPR
Several gun measures proposed in Washington state Legislature
Several gun control measures are working their way through the Washington state Legislature this session. House Bill 1240, which is by request of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban the manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons in Washington state, with some exceptions. (If viewing...
KEPR
Washington & Oregon Potato Conference draws in thousands this week
Tri-Cities Wash. — This week thousands of farmers and workers are gathering at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the Washington & Oregon Potato Conference. Conference leaders say farmers and field workers gather to collaborate about equipment, farming methods, and networking, among other things. Leaders say vendors and folks from all over the country have made the trip for the conference.
KEPR
State Health Leaders ask for blood donations amidst shortage
Tri-Cities Wash. — State Health Leaders are asking folks to consider donating blood after the holiday season left a severe shortage for trauma care patients. Dr. Sam Arbabi, a Trauma and Burn Surgeon at Harborview Medical Center, says. “every time you give blood, no matter who you are and what type of blood you have, you should think that you are saving a life."
KEPR
Changes to health care costs in 2023 for seniors enrolled in Medicare
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, is expected to have a big impact on older Americans in 2023 as the legislation will reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare participants, according to AARP. AARP said brand-name drug prices have grown faster than...
KEPR
Local Red Cross looking for blood donations and volunteers, holding blood drive on Friday
Tri-Cities Wash. — Across the nation, including here in Washington, doctors are raising the alarm about blood donation shortages. Today we spoke with leaders from our Local American Red Cross. They tell us last year, they declared their first-ever blood emergency. Leaders from the organization say while blood shortages...
