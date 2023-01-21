Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home. Pauline was born on January 8, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin and Pauline Chidester Woods. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Illinois and went on to become a certified dietary manager. She moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas from Chicago, in 1974. After 25 years, she retired from Baxter Regional Medical Center in 2009. Pauline was best known for sewing, reading, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

