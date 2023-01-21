Read full article on original website
republictigersports.com
Tigers Rise, Lady Tigers Hold Steady in State Polls
Neither of Republic’s basketball teams lost ground in the latest state rankings released by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Tuesday. The Tigers rose from 9th to 7th in the new boys poll. The Lady Tigers remained at number three despite a loss to Park Hill South last Thursday. In...
KTLO
MH, Flippin bowling teams to meet at Driftwood Lanes
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Tuesday as they take on Flippin. Action is set to get underway at 3:30.
KTLO
MH among schools to close campuses Wednesday
The Mountain Home School District has announced its closure on Wednesday due to the recent winter weather. Mountain Home will join Gainesville, Lutie, Izard County, Dora, Thornfield, Mountain View, West Plains, Hollister, Forsyth, Branson and Ava school districts and Mountain Home Christian Academy in calling off classes. Several other school...
KTLO
Clay leads Missouri State past UIC
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Donovan Clay scored 19 points as Missouri State defeated UIC 63-59 on Tuesday night. Clay added seven rebounds for the Bears (11-10, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Alston Mason added 19 points while shooting 5 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Jonathan Mogbo shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.
KTLO
Clifton Fletcher, 66, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifton Fletcher of Mountain Home are at Roller Funeral Home. Clifton Fletcher died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KYTV
Ozarks school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday. Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled. Tuesday, things...
KTLO
UPDATE: MHPS special meeting moved to Dunbar Auditorium
The location of the special meeting held by the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education on Monday evening at 6 has been moved from the high school cafeteria to Dunbar Auditorium. The start time has not change.
KTLO
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
KTLO
Barbara J. Zaporowski, 76, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Barbara J. Zaporowski of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Barbara Zaporowski died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home. Pauline was born on January 8, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin and Pauline Chidester Woods. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Illinois and went on to become a certified dietary manager. She moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas from Chicago, in 1974. After 25 years, she retired from Baxter Regional Medical Center in 2009. Pauline was best known for sewing, reading, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KTLO
Frances Dwyer, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Frances Dwyer died Monday at Somerset Senior Living.
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
KTLO
Kenneth Leon Looney, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Kenneth Leon Looney of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kenneth Leon Looney died Tuesday at his home.
KTLO
George H. Carrier, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
George H Carrier, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. George was born on August 22, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Peter and Marie Neihaus Carrier. George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Sorce on May 5, 1972 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a maintenance man for all of his working years. He enjoyed boating and fishing for trout. He was a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa, Illinois, and a life member of the Hoevel-Barnett V.F.W. Post #1341 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
KTLO
Gerald Terry, 68, Fox (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Gerald Terry of Fox are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Gerald Terry died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Streets in Mountain Home ready for winter weather
With a winter storm approaching the Twin Lakes area, KTLO’s Heather Loftis spoke with Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams to discuss how the city’s roads are prepared.
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Local snow totals triple previous daily record. Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO the official Mountain Home reporting station for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches. The record has tied for eighth place in Mountain Home weather history, this record ties with March 17, 1970 and March 17, 1988.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
