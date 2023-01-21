Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Monday basketball results include MHCA getting swept by Lead Hill
Mountain Home Christian Academy had a rough night on Monday as they were swept in three basketball games at home by Lead Hill. The varsity boys’ game ended with the Eagles falling to the Tigers 87-75. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 30 points, Riley Peglar scored 17, Evan Palella had 15, and Jordan Woods added 10 points. For Lead Hill, Kaden Baker provided 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Quintin Sewell finished with 23 points, and Mason Cain ended up with 20 points and 13 assists.
KTLO
MH, Flippin bowling teams to meet at Driftwood Lanes
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Tuesday as they take on Flippin. Action is set to get underway at 3:30.
KTLO
MH among schools to close campuses Wednesday
The Mountain Home School District has announced its closure on Wednesday due to the recent winter weather. Mountain Home will join Gainesville, Lutie, Izard County, Dora, Thornfield, Mountain View, West Plains, Hollister, Forsyth, Branson and Ava school districts and Mountain Home Christian Academy in calling off classes. Several other school...
KTLO
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
KTLO
Clifton Fletcher, 66, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifton Fletcher of Mountain Home are at Roller Funeral Home. Clifton Fletcher died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home. Pauline was born on January 8, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin and Pauline Chidester Woods. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Illinois and went on to become a certified dietary manager. She moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas from Chicago, in 1974. After 25 years, she retired from Baxter Regional Medical Center in 2009. Pauline was best known for sewing, reading, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KTLO
Frances Dwyer, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Frances Dwyer died Monday at Somerset Senior Living.
KTLO
Kenneth Leon Looney, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Kenneth Leon Looney of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kenneth Leon Looney died Tuesday at his home.
KTLO
Barbara J. Zaporowski, 76, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Barbara J. Zaporowski of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Barbara Zaporowski died Monday in Mountain Home.
Current & former Sylvan Hills High School students killed in crash
Two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students died in a car crash in Wyoming Sunday.
Kait 8
Brooks & Dunn coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Brooks & Dunn will be doing the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” this spring in North Little Rock. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country music superstars have added 17 new stops, including Arkansas, to their Reboot 2023 Tour. The duo will...
KTLO
George H. Carrier, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
George H Carrier, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. George was born on August 22, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Peter and Marie Neihaus Carrier. George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Sorce on May 5, 1972 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a maintenance man for all of his working years. He enjoyed boating and fishing for trout. He was a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa, Illinois, and a life member of the Hoevel-Barnett V.F.W. Post #1341 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
Two Arkansans win $25,000 each from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Two Arkansans have each won $25,000 from a new game by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
KTLO
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
golfcoastmagazine.com
A 21-Hole Golf Course? Cabot Citrus Farms Unveils Plans For Unique Third Layout
Cabot has found a unique way to make its first U.S. property stand out, even in the best-supplied golf state in the nation: a 21-hole course. The unprecedented course concept at Cabot Citrus Farms in Central West Florida is appropriately named “The 21” and will feature a diverse mix of holes ranging from 85 to 560 yards when it opens later this year.
KTLO
UPDATE: MHPS special meeting moved to Dunbar Auditorium
The location of the special meeting held by the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education on Monday evening at 6 has been moved from the high school cafeteria to Dunbar Auditorium. The start time has not change.
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Comments / 0