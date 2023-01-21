ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington

A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
SOUTHBURY, CT
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
WTNH

Willimantic PD charge suspect in 2 convenience store robberies

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police charged a suspect who they believe robbed two convenience stores on Sunday morning. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. They said the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left once he got the money. […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Danbury woman pleads guilty in fatal fentanyl overdose of 1-year-old grandson

DANBURY — A local woman pleaded guilty Monday in the death of her 1-year-old grandson, who ingested and overdosed on fentanyl in March 2021. Cora Brandon, 62, faces 10 years in prison, which will be suspended after four years served, and five years of probation through a plea agreement, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Chiriatti said.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic

Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday. Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took...
WILLIMANTIC, CT

