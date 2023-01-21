Read full article on original website
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington
A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
Hartford Man Busted For Heroin, Fentanyl Possession, Having Stolen Gun Sentenced
A 33-year-old Hartford who admitted to having heroin, fentanyl, and a stolen pistol was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 23, authorities announced. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by...
Eyewitness News
Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
Man charged with shooting in East Hartford rooming house
EAST HARTFORD — A man is being held on more than $1 million bond while facing a first-degree assault charge based on claims that he shot a man in the back during an argument in a hallway of the Church Corners Inn rooming house in November. DEFENDANT: Jonathan E....
Man Charged With Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford, Police Say
A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street.The victim told Milford Police they had listed a vehicle on Offer Up and were scheduled to show the …
Armed Carjacker Makes Off With Honda Civic In New Haven, Police Say
A New Haven man was carjacked at gunpoint seconds after he pulled into his driveway.The incident took place in New Haven around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 on Blathcley Avenue.The victim told officers he had pulled into his driveway when he was confronted by a masked man holding a gun. The…
Eyewitness News
Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
iheart.com
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
Eyewitness News
Wolcott police seek man who fled vet after dropping off injured dog
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police said they’re looking for a man who dropped off a dog to the Wolcott Vet on Tuesday afternoon. The man said he found the dog, which was in very bad shape, on the side of Route 69 in town. “After the vets brought the...
Police Report Leads In Killing Of Youth Worker, 33
Police have identified the person they believe may have shot dead Michael Wint, a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to help other young people do the same. Wint was found shot inside a white sedan parked at 296 Whalley Ave....
Willimantic PD charge suspect in 2 convenience store robberies
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police charged a suspect who they believe robbed two convenience stores on Sunday morning. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. They said the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left once he got the money. […]
Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
darientimes.com
Danbury woman pleads guilty in fatal fentanyl overdose of 1-year-old grandson
DANBURY — A local woman pleaded guilty Monday in the death of her 1-year-old grandson, who ingested and overdosed on fentanyl in March 2021. Cora Brandon, 62, faces 10 years in prison, which will be suspended after four years served, and five years of probation through a plea agreement, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Chiriatti said.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic
Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday. Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took...
