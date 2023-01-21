Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Cats Get Past Commodores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin each had a double-double Tuesday to lift Kentucky to a 69-53 win over Vanderbilt men’s basketball at Memorial Gymnasium. Thsiebwe posted 15 points and 13 rebounds while Toppin recorded 12 and 10, respectively for the Wildcats (14-6, 5-3 SEC), who also got a game-high 16 points from Antonio Reeves. CJ Frederick and Cason Wallace added 10 points apiece as well.
vucommodores.com
Hot-Shooting Kentucky Sinks Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky could not miss Tuesday. Vanderbilt could not keep up. Five Wildcats scored in double figures, and Kentucky shot 68.4 percent in the second half en route to a 69-53 victory at Memorial Gymnasium. The visitors turned a two-point contest late in the first half to a relatively easy victory the rest of the way.
vucommodores.com
Transfer Trio Joins Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three transfer student-athletes have enrolled at Vanderbilt and will join the football team for spring practice in 2023. Aeneas DiCosmo and Jacob Katona have joined the Commodores from Stanford, while Carson Casteel has transferred from Michigan State. DiCosmo is an edge defender from Montclair, New Jersey....
vucommodores.com
Stackhouse Named to North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse has been selected to be enshrined into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Stackhouse takes his place in the hall of fame during a ceremony on April 21 in Raleigh. The Kinston, North Carolina, native put together...
vucommodores.com
Konte Joins the Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jada Konte is the newest member of the Vanderbilt soccer program after joining the Commodores for the spring semester following three seasons at UConn. Konte is a three-time All-Big East selection with nine career goals and 10 assists. The forward started all 18 matches for the Huskies as a junior in 2022 and led the team with 14 points en route to being named first-team all-conference.
vucommodores.com
Back Home to Host Kentucky
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (10-9, 3-3 SEC) VS. KENTUCKY WILDCATS (13-6, 4-3 SEC) Fresh off handing Georgia its first home loss of the season, Vandy is home to take on Kentucky on Tuesday. Vandy is 7-4 at home including a 2-1 mark at home against SEC foes. Kentucky has won 13 in...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Take Second
DEPTFORD, NJ—Vanderbilt’s sprint through the field at the Northeast Classic came to a disappointing conclusion when the Commodores fell to Nebraska, 4-2, in the championship match Sunday. Vanderbilt, the tournament’s defending champion, had rattled off a dozen wins without a defeat in earning the No. 1 seed but...
Josh Heupel lands massive pay raise from Tennessee
Josh Heupel has been financially rewarded by Tennessee in a big way. The Volunteers announced on Tuesday that they have signed Heupel to a contract extension that runs through January 2029. The extension will pay Heupel $9 million per year, plus incentives. Heupel just completed his second season as the Vols’ head coach. After going... The post Josh Heupel lands massive pay raise from Tennessee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
wvlt.tv
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
rewind943.com
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday
Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday. SPRINGFIELD/JOELTON TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – This will be a follow-up on a serious crash Smokey Barn News reported near Joelton on Friday. The gentleman that initially survived the crash has now succumbed to his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Police.
2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
