Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
Benton Harbor next in line to host career-based workshops, courtesy of Michigan Works!
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor will be the next in line to host a series of workshops focusing on employment and career development. Starting Jan. 30, workshops will run from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. Topics will include developing a unique resume,...
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Passing of the torch, BCPD Chief Jim Blocker holds public retirement celebration
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a public retirement celebration for outgoing BCPD Chief Jim Blocker on Tuesday. This event marked the retirement for Chief Jim Blocker as well as the community introduction to current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley, who is serving as interim Chief.
KVCC, WMU sign agreement to give students a smoother transition
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University signed an agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College, according to a news release Monday. The agreement aims to give students a smoother degree path. Kalamazoo: West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage. It will help minimize credit card loss...
Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Grand Rapids man sentenced to 37 months for illegally selling, trafficking guns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend over three years behind bars for illegally buying and trafficking firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten Monday. Jerreil Martin ran an illegal gun trafficking business using a tactic called "straw purchasing." He charged customers $50 to $100 per...
Scotts Café reveals new location, grand opening date
RICHLAND, Mich. — Scotts Café is re-opening for business. The former Scotts staple will be opening in Richland under the same name, according to Josie and Bekah Coburn in a Facebook post. Scotts Corner Café closes: Scotts Corner Café announces closing. "...Our desire was for the...
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005461/en/ Interior of Cookies Grand Rapids dispensary (Photo: Business Wire)
Daughter, fellow officer delivers father's Final Call for Service
After service 6 years together, one GRPD officer got to deliver her father's Final Call for Service.
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Students from Hillside Learning Center enjoy a day at Bittersweet Resort
OTSEGO, Mich. — Students from Hillside Learning Center enjoyed a fun day out on in the snow at Bittersweet Resort Wednesday. Wheelchair bound kids had a chance to have a ride of a lifetime, Mike Bielski, Assistant Area Director at Special Olympics Kalamazoo said. Sit-down ski chairs were available...
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
