Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel
According to a new report, the Miami Marlins are no longer interested in former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […] The post Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Ranking the greatest Houston Astros first basemen of all-time
In light of Yuli Gurriel's possible departure, it’s worth remembering some of the greatest Houston Astros to play first base throughout the franchise's history. The Astros/Colt .45s have only been around for 61 seasons. In the grand scheme of things, that isn’t a terribly long time to have fielded an abundance of all-time greats at the position, so do keep that in mind.
Front Runner Emerges in Astros' Search For New GM
The Houston Astros reportedly have a front runner in mind in their search for a new general manager.
Report: Brad Ausmus Could Be The Next Astros General Manager
Astros Star Altuve Shares His Thoughts on Álvarez
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has shared his thoughts on Yordan Álvarez and what he is capable of.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Athletics nab ex-Brewers All-Star slugger
The Oakland Athletics made a significant splash late into MLB free agency, agreeing to terms with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar on a one-year deal. The deal is agreed to, pending a physical, and will see the former Brewers All-Star compete for at-bats on a rebuilding A’s squad. According to Bob Nightengale, Aguilar will pocket $3 […] The post Athletics nab ex-Brewers All-Star slugger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros Prospect Brown Lands On Another Top Prospects List
Houston Astros pitching prospect Hunter Brown lands himself on another top prospects list heading into the 2023 MLB season.
Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates
Many people around the MLB world claim that the New York Yankees feature a fairly thin lineup with the exception of Aaron Judge. But the fact is New York has plenty of talent when healthy. But injury concerns have loomed over the ball club in previous years. Recent injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu will excite fans ahead of the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty.
MLB news: Juan Soto is the early season favorite to win 2023 NL MVP
As the month of January starts to take its toll and the NFL campaign is almost complete, we can now start to get ready for the MLB season. The Houston Astros are coming off their second World Series in five seasons as they took down the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Phillies beat the […] The post MLB news: Juan Soto is the early season favorite to win 2023 NL MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals, per Jeff Passan. Mondesi was once regarded as a future star in the big leagues. But injuries have limited his overall production. However, the Red Sox are trading for him to replace an injured player of their own in Trevor Story. […] The post Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays extend key pitcher ahead of Spring Training
The Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a four-year, $31 million deal with left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs, Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin reported on Wednesday afternoon. The deal will pay Springs $4 million in 2023, $5.25 million in 2024, $10.5 million in 2025 and $10.5 million in 2026. The contract could be worth up […] The post Rays extend key pitcher ahead of Spring Training appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury
When pitcher Mike King injured his right elbow last season, the New York Yankees had no idea when he could return to the rotation. Fast forward to a month before spring training begins, and there talk about King being ready by Opening Day. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Mike King described the moment his […] The post Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yuli Gurriel to Marlins takes twist
It seemed as if Yuli Gurriel to the Miami Marlins was a done deal. But talks have reportedly “cooled” as of late, per Jon Heyman. Heyman also revealed potential landing destinations for Gurriel if he’s unable to come to terms on a contract with Miami. “Yuli Gurriel’s better hopes beyond the Marlins now might include […] The post Yuli Gurriel to Marlins takes twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game
Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancee’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ. Matt Barnes […] The post Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
