WWMT
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor next in line to host career-based workshops, courtesy of Michigan Works!
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor will be the next in line to host a series of workshops focusing on employment and career development. Starting Jan. 30, workshops will run from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. Topics will include developing a unique resume,...
WWMT
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
WWMT
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
WWMT
KVCC, WMU sign agreement to give students a smoother transition
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University signed an agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College, according to a news release Monday. The agreement aims to give students a smoother degree path. Kalamazoo: West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage. It will help minimize credit card loss...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
WWMT
Grand Rapids man sentenced to 37 months for illegally selling, trafficking guns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend over three years behind bars for illegally buying and trafficking firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten Monday. Jerreil Martin ran an illegal gun trafficking business using a tactic called "straw purchasing." He charged customers $50 to $100 per...
WWMT
Scotts Café reveals new location, grand opening date
RICHLAND, Mich. — Scotts Café is re-opening for business. The former Scotts staple will be opening in Richland under the same name, according to Josie and Bekah Coburn in a Facebook post. Scotts Corner Café closes: Scotts Corner Café announces closing. "...Our desire was for the...
WWMT
West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage
KALAMAZOO, Mich — The acting bug hit at a young age for Trinity Posey. When she was 9 years old, the 2019 Portage Northern High School graduate appeared in a show at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. Now, she is returning to West Michigan as a cast member of a...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
WWMT
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting on Holiday View Drive
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting on Holiday View Drive Tuesday night that injured a teenager and a dog. At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Holiday View for the shooting report. Neighbors in the area told police they received...
WWMT
Anonymous donation to fund program aimed at retaining, recruiting Holland teachers
HOLLAND, Mich. — An anonymous donation from a Holland donor will fund a new program at Holland Public Schools aimed at retaining and recruiting educators in the district, according to a Teachers Live Here press release. Every year, 10 Holland Public Schools teachers are set to receive $25,000 toward...
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
abc57.com
Police investigating man found dead in home on La Salle Street in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in his home on La Salle Street on Sunday. According to the investigation, Leon Johnson, a longtime resident in the 800 block of LaSalle, was found dead in the home. The...
WNDU
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court on Monday for numerous charges related to several shots being fired into a house in St. Joseph over the weekend. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly, 38, and Chantal Baker, 31,...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
WNDU
Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
