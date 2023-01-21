ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Lowcountry warming shelters to open on Monday

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0LBE_0kMiI2zA00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Low temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry on Monday, and two shelters will open their doors.

Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, rain chances will climb Saturday night into early next week. Monday’s forecast calls for a low of 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

MORE: Charleston SC Weather

Aldersgate UMC located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston will be open on Monday, January 23.

The shelter will open to any individual who needs a safe, warm place to spend the night, providing cots, blankets, pillows, and often one or two hot meals.

The shelter has a capacity of 75 and is open to men, women, and children, but pets are not allowed.

Individuals can enter the shelter from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Charleston Area Regional Transporation Authority (CARTA) provides transportation to and from the shelter on Route 13. Drop off and pick up is at the Remount Road/Allison Avenue stop.

For more information, call 843-744-0283.

____

Seacoast Church located at … in Summerville will also be open on Monday, Jan. 23.

The shelter is open to men, women, and children, but pets are not allowed.

Seacoast Church Summerville will open the Warming Center tonight, Monday, January 23rd, at 7 pm.

Men, Women, and Children are welcome, no pets are allowed.

Individuals can enter the shelter from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

TriCounty Links will provide free transportation to and from the shelter. Individuals should take the CARTA 10 route to Trident Medical Center and then transfer to TriCounty Link.

The shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

For more information call 843-486-0193.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 displaced following North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews responded to a house fire not far from Park Circle early Wednesday morning. Crews arrived just before 4:00 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and heavy fire in the rear, according to Asst. Fire Chief Christian Rainey with the North […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTV

S.C. woman dances at 2018 wedding at 104 years old

Walkes died in an accident Thursday at the age of 25. Our friend, Eric Thomas, took her on a zipline adventure in tonight's Forever Family. CMS students write essays about Dr. King – Part 5. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST. The students spoke with WBTV’s Jamie...
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MPPD: Missing, endangered man located safe

UPDATE: A Mount Pleasant Police Department spokesperson said Barry has been located and is safe. ___ MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man. Barry, 60, who suffers from medical conditions was reported missing on Tuesday, according to MPPD. He is […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

4-story apartment building destroyed by fire, demolition underway

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (TND) — The roof of an apartment building on fire has apparently collapsed and heavy smoke filled the air in Charleston, W. Va. Several firefighting crews spent hours at the Regal apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. Crews have been spending the evening demolishing the four-story building...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sangaree bridge helping kids safely walk to school

SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – What used to be a dangerous intersection that was often difficult to get through, is now a roundabout that allows traffic to move through in either direction. To make things a little easier, a new bridge was constructed nearby to help children safely walk to and from two Sangaree schools each […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Park Circle Wednesday morning. The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the home in the 4900 block of Alpha Street at 3:48 a.m., according to dispatchers. Witnesses reported seeing...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy