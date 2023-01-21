ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, NY

localsyr.com

Employee duo arrested for 5.8K in larceny from Target

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny. Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

Neighbors work to reduce gun violence in community forum

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The first in a series of community forums was held Tuesday night to discuss how to reduce gun violence in the city of Syracuse just over a week after an 11-year-old was shot and killed on the Southside. “Take Back Oakwood” brought together nearly 80 neighbors...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Champions Birthdays: January 25, 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Wednesday, January 25 Champion a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

There’s still time to enroll in OCC’s fire protection program

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College’s Fire Protection Technology degree program is one of the best, and it’s the only program in the entire state to earn international accreditation, ensuring graduates of the program meet the highest standard possible. John Kane is chair of the program. He is...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Celebrating Black History Month at Salt City Market

(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, the month of January is coming to an end, and with that means the beginning of February, which is an important month for celebrating diversity. If one place knows how to celebrate diversity and black owned businesses, it’s the Salt City Market downtown....
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

WW: sick of struggling to sleep? Uncover these hacks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you sick of struggling to sleep? You’re in good company. If it’s not tossing and turning, it’s waking up feeling half-awake. NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla asked a sleep specialist if there’s a secret we can uncover. Turns out, the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Wanna rock? The Redhouse is giving kids their chance

(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse is getting ready to rock. The downtown arts center has opened registration for its spring and summer camps for kids. Shows like “Seussical: The Musical,” and “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” are some of the shows the center will introduce to its campers.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street Host Chat – January 25, 2023

(WSYR-TV) — With no Steve Wednesday, Tim Fox joins Erik Columbia to co-host Bridge Street. The two tip things off with last night’s disappointing loss to North Carolina. Tim, a Syracuse University alumnus, fears for the Orange’s NCAA Tournament chances. Speaking of sports, the Baseball Hall of...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Making it pop with Kandied Kernel Popcorn

(WSYR-TV) — If you are a popcorn lover and you live in Central New York, you are in luck. The Kandied Kernel Popcorn Shop is a veteran owned, family-oriented gourmet popcorn shop in Cicero. Featuring nearly 250 or more popcorn flavors daily, delicious gourmet popcorn, cotton kandy, popcorn pizzas, chocolate-covered pretzels and more, the Kandied Kernel may be just the place to check out if you are looking for something fun.
CICERO, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Talent of the week: Ryan Packard

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Music can be a tremendous outlet for high school students. Our Extraordinary Talent of the week says being a musician has helped him get through some very difficult times. Carrie Lazarus takes us to Auburn high school. “I’ve always been around music for my entire...
AUBURN, NY

