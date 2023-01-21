Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
localsyr.com
Employee duo arrested for 5.8K in larceny from Target
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny. Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.
localsyr.com
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
localsyr.com
Neighbors work to reduce gun violence in community forum
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The first in a series of community forums was held Tuesday night to discuss how to reduce gun violence in the city of Syracuse just over a week after an 11-year-old was shot and killed on the Southside. “Take Back Oakwood” brought together nearly 80 neighbors...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: The meaning behind the Teepee display off the Thruway
ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Paula Killian wrote the Your Stories Team wanting to know about an art display that can be seen off the New York State Thruway in Oneida County. Why are there Teepees in a field near Exit 33 (Verona, Rome,...
localsyr.com
Champions Birthdays: January 25, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Wednesday, January 25 Champion a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
localsyr.com
There’s still time to enroll in OCC’s fire protection program
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College’s Fire Protection Technology degree program is one of the best, and it’s the only program in the entire state to earn international accreditation, ensuring graduates of the program meet the highest standard possible. John Kane is chair of the program. He is...
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville taxpayers have spent $350,000+ on superintendents’ salaries after they left the job
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The resignation of Jason Thomson makes the third case in six years of the Baldwinsville School District losing its top administrator before his contract is over and paying out tens of thousands of dollars for no work. Jason Thomson’s resignation approved Monday by the Baldwinsville...
localsyr.com
Celebrating Black History Month at Salt City Market
(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, the month of January is coming to an end, and with that means the beginning of February, which is an important month for celebrating diversity. If one place knows how to celebrate diversity and black owned businesses, it’s the Salt City Market downtown....
localsyr.com
WW: sick of struggling to sleep? Uncover these hacks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you sick of struggling to sleep? You’re in good company. If it’s not tossing and turning, it’s waking up feeling half-awake. NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla asked a sleep specialist if there’s a secret we can uncover. Turns out, the...
localsyr.com
Wanna rock? The Redhouse is giving kids their chance
(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse is getting ready to rock. The downtown arts center has opened registration for its spring and summer camps for kids. Shows like “Seussical: The Musical,” and “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” are some of the shows the center will introduce to its campers.
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – January 25, 2023
(WSYR-TV) — With no Steve Wednesday, Tim Fox joins Erik Columbia to co-host Bridge Street. The two tip things off with last night’s disappointing loss to North Carolina. Tim, a Syracuse University alumnus, fears for the Orange’s NCAA Tournament chances. Speaking of sports, the Baseball Hall of...
localsyr.com
Making it pop with Kandied Kernel Popcorn
(WSYR-TV) — If you are a popcorn lover and you live in Central New York, you are in luck. The Kandied Kernel Popcorn Shop is a veteran owned, family-oriented gourmet popcorn shop in Cicero. Featuring nearly 250 or more popcorn flavors daily, delicious gourmet popcorn, cotton kandy, popcorn pizzas, chocolate-covered pretzels and more, the Kandied Kernel may be just the place to check out if you are looking for something fun.
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Talent of the week: Ryan Packard
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Music can be a tremendous outlet for high school students. Our Extraordinary Talent of the week says being a musician has helped him get through some very difficult times. Carrie Lazarus takes us to Auburn high school. “I’ve always been around music for my entire...
Comments / 0