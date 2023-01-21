ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity

Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
Tigers invite veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez to camp on minors deal

Detroit — The Tigers have added another veteran infielder to an already crowded competition, signing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training next month. Hernandez, who will be 33 in May, will be entering his 11th big-league season and is coming off...
A 2023 roadmap for the Detroit Lions' offseason

Allen Park — The offseason arrived for the Detroit Lions at least one week earlier than the team had hoped. Despite winning eight of their final 10 games, the Lions were left on the outside of the NFC playoff picture after losing a head-to-head tie breaker to the Seattle Seahawks, who claimed the conference's seventh and final seed.
Lions' Campbell not a finalist for Coach of the Year; Hutchinson, Johnson in mix for awards

Allen Park — The Associated Press released a list of finalists for its offseason awards on Wednesday, and Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell didn't make the cut for the group's Coach of the Year honors. That award will be given to Brian Daboll, of the New York Giants, Jacksonville's Doug Pederson or San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan when announced early next month.
Two Detroit Lions defenders make PFWA's All-Rookie team

Allen Park — For the third time, and first since 1997, two Detroit Lions rookie defensive players were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were selected to the squad, making the Lions one of seven teams represented by two selections.
