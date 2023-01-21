Read full article on original website
Detroit News
USFL's Michigan Panthers will play at Ford Field in 2023; EMU may host practices
Detroit — The Detroit Lions soon will have roommates. The United States Football League, which will launch its second season in April, is set to announce Thursday that the Michigan Panthers will play their home games at Ford Field in 2023, according to a source with direct knowledge of the league's plans.
Detroit News
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity
Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
Detroit News
Tigers invite veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez to camp on minors deal
Detroit — The Tigers have added another veteran infielder to an already crowded competition, signing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training next month. Hernandez, who will be 33 in May, will be entering his 11th big-league season and is coming off...
Detroit News
A 2023 roadmap for the Detroit Lions' offseason
Allen Park — The offseason arrived for the Detroit Lions at least one week earlier than the team had hoped. Despite winning eight of their final 10 games, the Lions were left on the outside of the NFC playoff picture after losing a head-to-head tie breaker to the Seattle Seahawks, who claimed the conference's seventh and final seed.
Detroit News
Latest mock drafts from Kiper, Jeremiah have Lions double-dipping defense in first round
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made it clear during his end-of-the-year press conference that he fully intends to upgrade the team's 32nd-ranked defense this offseason. With those comments in mind, it's hardly surprising to see some of the top mock drafters having Detroit focus on that unit in their early projections.
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan does 'due diligence' on QB Dylan Raiola; Jadyn Davis a priority
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh stopped at Chandler (Arizona) last week. That is the home of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class. That spurred questions about whether the Wolverines have a chance to land Raiola, a one-time Ohio State commit. The overwhelming response from recruiting...
Detroit News
Lions' Campbell not a finalist for Coach of the Year; Hutchinson, Johnson in mix for awards
Allen Park — The Associated Press released a list of finalists for its offseason awards on Wednesday, and Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell didn't make the cut for the group's Coach of the Year honors. That award will be given to Brian Daboll, of the New York Giants, Jacksonville's Doug Pederson or San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan when announced early next month.
Detroit News
Two Detroit Lions defenders make PFWA's All-Rookie team
Allen Park — For the third time, and first since 1997, two Detroit Lions rookie defensive players were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were selected to the squad, making the Lions one of seven teams represented by two selections.
