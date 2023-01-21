Read full article on original website
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Alabama football: 3 perfect coordinator pairings to replace Bill O’Brien, Pete Golding
Nick Saban needs to replace both of his Alabama coordinators with Pete Golding and now Bill O’Brien taking other jobs. And once again, Nick Saban will have to replace both of his coordinators at Alabama…. This is getting old, right? While Saban is not getting any younger, he still...
Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton
The Panthers and Sean Payton were not able to meet about Carolina’s head coaching vacancy last Friday, so they got together on Monday instead. The team announced the completion of an interview with Payton on Monday afternoon. The two sides pushed the interview, which was scheduled to take place in New York, back because Panthers ownership returned to Charlotte after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes.
Brandon Beane makes a fool of himself with bizarre shot at Bengals
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained why the Cincinnati Bengals have themselves in a better position talent-wise. The Buffalo Bills once again finished just short of their ultimate goal — winning a Super Bowl. This time around, despite being considered favorites entering the 2022 season, the Bills lost in the Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals in convincing fashion.
Steve Wilks, Frank Reich get 2nd interviews with Panthers
The second round of interviews for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job have commenced and they’ve started with two men. As first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday morning, the team has already conducted their second meeting with Steve Wilks. Wilks served as Carolina’s interim head coach this past season.
NFL World Reacts To The Panthers' Coaching Search Announcement
The NFL world is still waiting for the first domino to fall in the coaching carousel, with all five teams in need of a head coach having yet to fill their vacancies. It sounds like at least one of those teams could be getting close to doing so. Charlotte-based reporter Will Kunkel reported Tuesday ...
NFL Referee Ron Torbert’s impact on the over/under in AFC championship game
The margins are as tight as ever on championship weekend with each game lined within a field goal, so can the officials in the game help carve out an edge for either side or total?. The head referee for the AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City...
Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
2023 NFL mock draft: Only the past 32 first-overall picks
Welcome to the third edition of our NFL mock draft: Mocking The Mocks. In this take, teams can only select the last 32 first-overall picks. We’re back, baby. It’s the third edition of Mocking The Mocks. If you missed the first two, no worries. We’ve got you covered...
This outside-the-box hire would be absolute fire for Alabama and Jalen Milroe
Nick Saban hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to replace Bill O’Brien would be brilliant for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe’s growth and development as an SEC quarterback. Alabama head coach Nick Saban needs to replace Bill O’Brien, but one outside-the-box hire could be the best thing...
List of 2023 Carolina Panthers Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Carolina Panthers free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
