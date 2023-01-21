“Athletic” QBs never last or become great. The greatest of all time are all slow, and smart. Purdy has all the qualities of becoming great. Lance will win some games, but ultimately rely on his legs too much and go the same route as all the other busts.
Believe he played in 51 games in college. That's a lot of experience.
The GM had good drafts up until they traded all those draft picks for Trey. He got lucky with picking Brock and that'll probably save his job. They should trade Trey for picks and if they can resign Jimmy. If they can't keep Jimmy then keep Trey as the backup. Brock deserves the #1 QB SPOT. GO GET EM NINER'S!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former Speaker Calls on Catholic Priests to Purge SF Home of Evil SpiritsThe Veracity Report - New Jersey Edition
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Related
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To The Bengals' Win Is Going Viral
49ers fans trapped in 'worst traffic jam in Levi's Stadium history'
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains bizarre clock management at the end of the first half vs. Cowboys
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
What Happened to Candlestick Park? 49ers Home for 42 Years
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner
Brandon Beane makes a fool of himself with bizarre shot at Bengals
Kenny Pickett gets a big vote of confidence from one of his key receivers
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19