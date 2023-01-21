ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 19

SquidPede
4d ago

“Athletic” QBs never last or become great. The greatest of all time are all slow, and smart. Purdy has all the qualities of becoming great. Lance will win some games, but ultimately rely on his legs too much and go the same route as all the other busts.

Reply
6
Chris
4d ago

Believe he played in 51 games in college. That's a lot of experience.

Reply(1)
11
Kenneth Somera
3d ago

The GM had good drafts up until they traded all those draft picks for Trey. He got lucky with picking Brock and that'll probably save his job. They should trade Trey for picks and if they can resign Jimmy. If they can't keep Jimmy then keep Trey as the backup. Brock deserves the #1 QB SPOT. GO GET EM NINER'S!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys

The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team

The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner

Fred Warner, a football middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has performed magnificently in the recent match against Dallas. His versatility was on full display, and he was literally all over the field. Meanwhile, the NFL pro’s personal life is also flourishing. Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, doesn’t need an introduction. She is a well-known model and personality from Alabama. So get to know her full background in this Sydney Warner wiki.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Brandon Beane makes a fool of himself with bizarre shot at Bengals

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained why the Cincinnati Bengals have themselves in a better position talent-wise. The Buffalo Bills once again finished just short of their ultimate goal — winning a Super Bowl. This time around, despite being considered favorites entering the 2022 season, the Bills lost in the Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals in convincing fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Kenny Pickett gets a big vote of confidence from one of his key receivers

Kenny Pickett is getting needed buy-in from his Pittsburgh Steelers receivers already. Being a rookie quarterback is tough. It’s especially hard when you’re thrust into a starting role midseason and forced to figure things out on the fly. While Kenny Pickett’s 2022 rookie season didn’t start out in the best way, he eventually found his way and led the Pittsburgh Steelers toward meaningful football by the end of the season, throwing just one interception over his final eight games after throwing five in his first four starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy