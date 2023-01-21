Read full article on original website
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is destroying AMD, even though it shouldn’t
Despite the fact that the RTX 4070 Ti has been reviewed poorly, Nvidia’s latest GPU seems to be doing well in terms of sales numbers — at least as far as the European market is concerned. According to newly published sales figures, Nvidia managed to sell a huge...
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off right now
Gaming PCs don’t come cheap, but they are a smart choice for a long-term gaming investment. That’s especially true if you can snag a deal like this Dell offer. Right now you can get the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC for only $2,400 instead of its original price of $2,920. It’s still not cheap, but you won’t regret getting this gaming PC, especially if you pair it with an investment in gaming monitor deals.
Why you need to order LG’s 240Hz OLED gaming monitor
LG announced a pair of interesting new monitors at CES. And while CES has presented a ton of awesome monitor reveals, these two are special due to some interesting developments in the stats and specs department. You’ll want to know about these developments because they are going to provide the most fluid experience you’re likely to have ever seen on a monitor. Unfortunately, unless numbers and hardware are your game, it might all be a bit tricky to parse. So, before we look at the monitor themselves, let’s start by reviewing the changes and seeing why they’re such a big deal.
I can’t believe I’m recommending Forspoken on PS5 over PC
I’ll almost always recommend a PC release over a console release. You have access to more graphics options, more opportunities to optimize your performance, and a community-driven support system for modifying or repairing your games. That’s especially true as the current generation of consoles begin to show their age.
Perfect for the Super Bowl, This 77-inch LG OLED 4K TV is $900 off
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
Is Apple’s Mac Mini M2 any good? Here’s what reviews say
Apple’s Mac Mini M2 looks like a welcome upgrade to the aging M1 model, but is it any good? After Apple’s disappointing debut of the M2 chip, this update to the Mac Mini seemed doomed for failure. But reviews say otherwise. TechCrunch’s Matt Burns wrote the Mac Mini...
The best VR headset might be one you’ve never heard of
It’s no surprise that the best VR headsets are those in use by corporations and organizations that are doing simulation, design, and research. While Meta, HTC, and other well-known VR headset manufacturers have upped their game with the latest batch of high-end, consumer headsets, they still can’t really compete with the very best from companies like Varjo that design specifically for the enterprise VR market.
Yes, we really are completely spoiling the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 launch
Do you think you know all about the OnePlus 11? What about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2? It’s probably fair if you do consider yourself well-informed about them both. After all the leaks and OnePlus’s decision to launch the phone and earbuds in China during CES 2023, there’s a good chance you feel pretty clued up on the next big things from OnePlus.
Watch the Galaxy S23 Ultra get unboxed a week before launch
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 family is launching in a matter of weeks. A new video online purports to show the unboxing of the company’s premiere phone, the S23 Ultra. The video comes after a detailed leak from the European market last week. The video shows what appears to be...
Goldeneye 007 comes to Game Pass and Nintendo Switch later this week
Rare, Nintendo, and Xbox Game Studios confirmed that their remaster of classic Nintendo 64 FPS Goldeneye 007 will launch on January 27 across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. For most, this long-awaited enhanced re-release will be locked behind a subscription service. On Nintendo Switch, the only way...
Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT maker OpenAI
Microsoft revealed on Monday that it’s making a further investment in OpenAI, the company behind the much-talked-about AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. In a statement on its website, the computer giant described the move as a “multiyear, multibillion-dollar” investment, declining to offer more specific financial details. Recent reports, however, have suggested that Microsoft’s investment, which follows two others in 2019 and 2021, could be worth in the region of $10 billion.
