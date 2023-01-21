ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Comments / 8

cv mud duck
4d ago

but you know what they say about South East Texas weather if you don't like the weather give it a minute and it will change LoL LoL LoL 😅😆

Reply
3
cv mud duck
4d ago

but I don't think it's going to snow here in south East Texas just probably cold and rain 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️☔☔

Reply
3
Related
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
ODESSA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
CW33

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
TEXAS STATE
brady-today.com

National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement

Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
TEXAS STATE
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?

A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy