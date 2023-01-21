Read full article on original website
cv mud duck
4d ago
but you know what they say about South East Texas weather if you don't like the weather give it a minute and it will change LoL LoL LoL 😅😆
cv mud duck
4d ago
but I don't think it's going to snow here in south East Texas just probably cold and rain 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️☔☔
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
Video shows snowy conditions in Texoma
Snow began falling in the western areas of Texoma before sunrise and made it to Wichita Falls around 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 24.
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
abc7amarillo.com
Winter Storm Warning: 4-8" snow possible for Amarillo, central Texas panhandle
UPDATE: The first snow started to fall in eastern New Mexico around 10 p.m. Amarillo and the central Texas Panhandle has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. This is a major shift north from this morning. Weather computer models continue to zero in on the I-40 and Highway 60...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
High winds all day, severe storms possible tonight
Today will be blustery and warm ahead of a cold front that could bring severe storms. “Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone warned.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
crossroadstoday.com
RAW: TX:SEVERE WX-POSSIBILE TORNADO DAMAGE
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
abc7amarillo.com
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
brady-today.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement
Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
iheart.com
'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
