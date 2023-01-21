Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Collision at 2nd and Monroe knocks down traffic light
SPOKANE, Wash. – A two-vehicle collision on 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. has taken out a traffic light, closing down all but one lane of each street. Only minor injuries were reported. First responders estimate the road will be blocked for around two hours while crews are on scene....
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured after vehicle crashes into home
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the crash was reported to 911 just before midnight on Jan. 23, and crews arrived within three minutes of the call. On scene firefighters found a pick-up truck lodged inside a split-level house. The cab was crumpled with a male occupant inside, and a rapid extrication response was called in.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Material things can be replaced, people can’t’: Family of 7 lucky to be alive after truck drives through their home
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple people feel grateful to be alive after a truck drove straight through the brick walls of one family’s home in North Spokane Tuesday morning. “I came outside, and I looked, I seen this pickup truck half-way through our house, and my first thought was my daughter,” Wayne Rantamaki said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure. The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer
Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody although NonStop Local has a crew on scene that say they saw two people put into handcuffs. According...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect followed by Spokane Police Department helicopter, arrested after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down by helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan Pierce was seen driving a GMC Sierra...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
KREM
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism
A protest over the death of an environmental activist turned violent. One of the arrested was a Spokane native.
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns
POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
KXLY
Foggy night, small chance of snow in the morning – Matt
Much of the weather in the week ahead will be foggy and cloudy as high pressure takes over the forecast. A weak disturbance will swing over Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle Monday morning. Flurries or some very light snow accumulations are a possibility during the morning drive. A change...
Former Spokane doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after paying hitman to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane surgeon was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempting to hire two hitmen off the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims, including his estranged wife. On top of spending eight years in prison, Ronald Ilg will also have...
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Comments / 0