CHICAGO, January 25, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” with candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, January 31 from 7-8:30pm CT, LIVE from Steinmetz College Prep. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum of current candidates running to be the next mayor of Chicago. The broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago. The forum will be seen live and commercial-free on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO