Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
See Inside a Spy Restaurant in Chicago with a Secret Red Door?
If you have Austin Powers tendencies, there's a Chicago spy place you need to explore. It's actually a restaurant with a not-so-secret red door. I was not aware of the SafeHouse Chicago until now. Credit to Only In Your State for putting this on our radar. It's a spy-themed restaurant that is absolutely dripping with a Austin Powers vibe.
WGNtv.com
Moe’s Cantina Signature Cocktail Recipes
Moe’s Cantina is an authentic Northern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar serving up signature tacos and cocktails. Joining us now with a few restaurant favorite drinks is mixologist Enrique Cobos. River North – 155 W. Kinzie St. Wrigleyville – 3518 N. Clark St. Instagram @moescantina.
Food Fight: Chicago's best grilled cheese
Dreary weather this time of year has us hankering for a warm, crispy grilled cheese sandwich with soup.So we're seeking comfort in a food fight over the best grilled cheese in town!Monica's pick: Ever since I tried this buttery, toasty treat from Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese stand at Green City Market, I've been in love.Context: The classic uses local sourdough from Bennison's Bakery, Prairie Pure's butterkäse cheese and butter from Nordic Creamery ($7.50).Once sold only at farmers markets, they're now available for breakfast or lunch at Gayle's in the basement of Block 37. Yum. Grilled cheese from Fat...
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
WGNtv.com
9@9: The anti-bucket list
CHICAGO – Many people have a collection of thing’s they’d like to do at some point in their lives that are usually referred to as “bucket lists.”. But others also have a group of activities they never have any interest in doing. We’ll call this the “anti-bucket list.”
Westmont, IL restaurant week explores village's international food flair with dining deals
Westmont Restaurant Week is happening now, with 23 restaurants offering special menus and dining deals.
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery
While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
wgnradio.com
On the Map: Chicago Restaurant Week now through February 5th!
Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 16th annual event brings together more than 300 of the city’s top restaurants, representing a near-endless array of cuisines. Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago joins Dave with the details.
Ugliest buildings in America: Chicago's Thompson Center among nation's biggest eyesores
CHICAGO - The Thompson Center is getting some rather unflattering recognition. It has been named one of the ugliest buildings in America. The ranking was put out by Build World and was based on a sentiment analysis taken, essentially looking at what people are saying on Twitter. The Thompson Center...
WGNtv.com
WGN NEWS PRESENTS “CHICAGO MAYORAL FORUM” LIVE — TUESDAY AT 7PM
CHICAGO, January 25, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” with candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, January 31 from 7-8:30pm CT, LIVE from Steinmetz College Prep. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum of current candidates running to be the next mayor of Chicago. The broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago. The forum will be seen live and commercial-free on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection.
Non-Native Chicagoans Say These Restaurants Best Dish Up Food From Their Home Countries
Chicago may be known for its Italian beef and deep dish pizza, but when it comes to international food options, it appears the city doesn't miss a mark. For many who have made Chicago home after living elsewhere in the world, they don't have to travel far to get a taste of their homeland.
Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s
The accused allegedly told the victims, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this."
Eater
A Chicago Pizzeria Creates a Campaign to Help Rescue Dogs Find Homes
One of Chicago’s top pizzerias has teamed up with PAWS Chicago on a unique campaign to bring potential pet owners together with the very good boys and girls who are overlooked and have been with the shelter the longest. Piece Pizza is calling the effort Slice to Meet You!...
WGNtv.com
6@6: Why chocolate feels so good
CHICAGO – Everyone has a good idea why chocolate tastes so good, but why does it feel so good?. That came up on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News during the “6@6” as the hosts discussed a recent study on the feeling of the treat with people. But...
WGNtv.com
How much snow have we gotten so far? Skilling tracking totals
Wednesday saw the Chicago area’s heaviest snowfall of the lackluster 2022-2023 snow season. The 3.5 inches preliminary O’Hare snow total makes this not only this season’s heaviest officials city snowfall to date, it’s the Chicago O’Hare’s heaviest snow tally since 5.2″ fell last Feb 2, 2022, just under a year ago.
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Old Orchard | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
The Westfield Old Orchard shopping center offers you beautiful outdoor spaces, ideal for walking, clearing your mind and shopping. On the other hand, in this site you can visit outstanding stores, local brand stores, and taste the varied gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Zara, LL Bean, Forever 21,...
Illinois City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
