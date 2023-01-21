ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100.9 The Eagle

See Inside a Spy Restaurant in Chicago with a Secret Red Door?

If you have Austin Powers tendencies, there's a Chicago spy place you need to explore. It's actually a restaurant with a not-so-secret red door. I was not aware of the SafeHouse Chicago until now. Credit to Only In Your State for putting this on our radar. It's a spy-themed restaurant that is absolutely dripping with a Austin Powers vibe.
WGNtv.com

Moe’s Cantina Signature Cocktail Recipes

Moe’s Cantina is an authentic Northern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar serving up signature tacos and cocktails. Joining us now with a few restaurant favorite drinks is mixologist Enrique Cobos. River North – 155 W. Kinzie St. Wrigleyville – 3518 N. Clark St. Instagram @moescantina.
Axios Chicago

Food Fight: Chicago's best grilled cheese

Dreary weather this time of year has us hankering for a warm, crispy grilled cheese sandwich with soup.So we're seeking comfort in a food fight over the best grilled cheese in town!Monica's pick: Ever since I tried this buttery, toasty treat from Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese stand at Green City Market, I've been in love.Context: The classic uses local sourdough from Bennison's Bakery, Prairie Pure's butterkäse cheese and butter from Nordic Creamery ($7.50).Once sold only at farmers markets, they're now available for breakfast or lunch at Gayle's in the basement of Block 37. Yum. Grilled cheese from Fat...
WGNtv.com

9@9: The anti-bucket list

CHICAGO – Many people have a collection of thing’s they’d like to do at some point in their lives that are usually referred to as “bucket lists.”. But others also have a group of activities they never have any interest in doing. We’ll call this the “anti-bucket list.”
wgnradio.com

On the Map: Chicago Restaurant Week now through February 5th!

Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 16th annual event brings together more than 300 of the city’s top restaurants, representing a near-endless array of cuisines. Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago joins Dave with the details.
WGNtv.com

WGN NEWS PRESENTS “CHICAGO MAYORAL FORUM” LIVE — TUESDAY AT 7PM

CHICAGO, January 25, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” with candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, January 31 from 7-8:30pm CT, LIVE from Steinmetz College Prep. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum of current candidates running to be the next mayor of Chicago. The broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago. The forum will be seen live and commercial-free on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection.
WGNtv.com

6@6: Why chocolate feels so good

CHICAGO – Everyone has a good idea why chocolate tastes so good, but why does it feel so good?. That came up on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News during the “6@6” as the hosts discussed a recent study on the feeling of the treat with people. But...
WGNtv.com

How much snow have we gotten so far? Skilling tracking totals

Wednesday saw the Chicago area’s heaviest snowfall of the lackluster 2022-2023 snow season. The 3.5 inches preliminary O’Hare snow total makes this not only this season’s heaviest officials city snowfall to date, it’s the Chicago O’Hare’s heaviest snow tally since 5.2″ fell last Feb 2, 2022, just under a year ago.
CBS Chicago

Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Old Orchard | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

The Westfield Old Orchard shopping center offers you beautiful outdoor spaces, ideal for walking, clearing your mind and shopping. On the other hand, in this site you can visit outstanding stores, local brand stores, and taste the varied gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Zara, LL Bean, Forever 21,...
