ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Homeland Preparedness News

Hugh T. Clements Jr. appointed as Justice Department’s Director of Community Oriented Policing Services

Justice Department officials said Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr. has been appointed as the new Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). “The Department’s COPS Office is central to our efforts to strengthen the public trust … Read More » The post Hugh T. Clements Jr. appointed as Justice Department’s Director of Community Oriented Policing Services appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News.
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes

FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
FALMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

10 people who could run for mayor of New Bedford in 2023

Jon Mitchell has served as New Bedford’s mayor for over a decade but hasn’t committed yet to running for re-election in 2023. A 4-year mayoral term may be hard to commit to if Mayor Mitchell has ambitions for higher office or may just be ready for a change and one should assume the chances he runs for mayor are 50-50%.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.  One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”  “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Second Providence bank employee admits to fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The second former bank employee admitted to stealing and sharing sensitive information from her employer, according to the R.I. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said 24-year-old Isha-Lee Savage admitted to sharing screenshots and information from Santander Bank, that disclosed customer account information on Tuesday. Court...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges

The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
CRANSTON, RI
Uprise RI

Yaimani Rivera: Armory area clean up is great, but what about South Providence

Dear Elected Officials (Tiara, Mary Kay, Enrique, Sam and Rachel),. I write with deep disappointment about the decision to fund professional trash cleanup only around the Armory where a temporary warming center is currently located. While I applaud your efforts in responding to the concerns of residents near the Armory (West End), I wonder why the same resources and allocation weren’t granted to residents in South Providence who live in close proximity to Crossroads and Amos House, and where trash that probably doubles the amount the Armory is seeing is generated all year long. Can someone please explain?
PROVIDENCE, RI
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer

(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy