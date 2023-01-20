Our planet has finite resources. Thus, resources need to be used and preserved so that future generations can enjoy them, too. The circular economy is built on the idea that closed loops allow maximum value to be extracted from resources. Products last longer, and waste from one process can be used as a raw material in another process, which reduces the need for virgin resources, avoids waste, increases resource efficiency and thereby minimizes environmental impacts. The circular economy broadly covers two areas: biological materials and technical materials. The latest Circularity Gap Report estimates that of the 100 billion tonnes of resources...

50 MINUTES AGO