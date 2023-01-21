ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

elisportsnetwork.com

Yelm football star looking for new home

A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
YELM, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Heat Check: What 2024 Recruits are Saying about Washington

Coming off of a top 10 finish the Washington Huskies opened a lot of eyes of prospects across the country. That has, in turn, opened a lot of doors once closed the recruiting trail. This past week the coaches were on the recruiting trail handing out offers and Friday and Saturday night they hosted around 30 high school players.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Charles Wright Academy Graduate on King 5’s Evening Magazine

J’Nai Bridges (Charles Wright Academy, Class of 2005) was recently interviewed by King 5’s Evening Magazine at CWA. She came back to campus on January 9 to visit students, and the news crew came back to capture it all. The segments aired in two parts this week. Dylan M. (Class of 2024) brought J’Nai to tears playing piano in a practice room, and his music became the background track for the second segment.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes

SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
matadornetwork.com

This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains

Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
KING 5

Ocean Shores Elementary closed after wave of illnesses reported

OCEAN SHORES, Wash — Ocean Shores Elementary closed Tuesday for deep cleaning amid a large number of illnesses, according to the North Beach School District. "The winter illnesses are something our school and families deal with every year," a statement from the school district reads. "This year is no exception."
OCEAN SHORES, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: King tide

Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
EDMONDS, WA
luxury-houses.net

Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M

The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

