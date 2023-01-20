ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gigharbornow.org

Former mayor Chuck Hunter left highly visible legacy on city

Chuck Hunter’s legacy from his tenure as mayor of Gig Harbor is visible just about everywhere one looks in the city. His term in office, from 2006 to 2014, saw the opening of St. Anthony Hospital (2009), the Tom Taylor Family YMCA (2007), and the Uptown Gig Harbor shopping complex (2008).
GIG HARBOR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy