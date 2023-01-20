Read full article on original website
3 charged for alleged parking lot armed robbery in Teterboro, NJ
TETERBORO — Three men who are already serving time on other offenses have been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery last spring. Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, were each served with criminal complaints this month, for the incident that allegedly occurred in a parking lot adjacent to Costco, at 2 Teterboro Landing Drive.
Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident
ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Driver of burning car found dead in Lincoln Park, NJ woods
LINCOLN PARK — Investigators are actively probing the link between a car found burning near a commercial building and a body found in a park half a mile away. The vehicle fire broke out along Ungerer Way in Lincoln Park around 7:16 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. The offshoot road leads to buildings owned by Ungerer & Company, a privately owned business.
New Jersey drunk driver recklessly runs a red light, causes car accident
🚔 Multi-car crash caused by intoxicated driving in Egg Harbor Township. 🚔 Police speak to witnesses amid their on-scene investigation. 🚔 New Jersey man arrested and charged for causing accident while drunk. A Long Island, New York man avoids serious injury after his vehicle was hit by...
Suspect in $100 million NJ deli fraud case held in Thailand
BANGKOK — A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small Gloucester County delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday.
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
7 Reasons You Can Be Ticketed For Your License Plate in NJ
Who knew license plate laws could be so complicated? Ever since you put your license plates on your vehicle, you probably haven't thought much about them. Well, somebody with a state job at the MVC certainly has given them some thought. New Jersey has a host of rules that you...
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ schools will identify ‘students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
Man found dead inside car at Lakewood, NJ gas station
LAKEWOOD — A man was found dead early Sunday morning inside a vehicle parked at a gas station on Route 9. The car was parked at the Exxon station at the intersection of County Line Road. The body was found around 2 a.m., Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith confirmed....
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
Doing your taxes? The NJ IRS Criminal Investigation Unit has some warnings
💵 The NJ IRS Criminal Investigation Unit says beware of scammers. 🚨 They may use a variety of fraudulent techniques. 🔎 You should also select your tax preparer carefully. Now that the holiday season is over, tis the season to do your taxes. With so many people...
Jersey City, NJ still having trouble paying public safety workers on time
💲 Jersey City switched to a new payroll company at the beginning of the year. 💲 A complicated schedule for public safety worker overtime was blamed for problems. 💲 The city will cover any fees, overdrafts, and penalties incurred by an employee. Despite promises that problems that...
NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide
It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation. The absolute worst. Further, another traffic...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Hop In, Fido! Is It Illegal to Drive With Pets in Your Lap in New Jersey?
If you're a pet owner, especially a dog owner, chances are your fur baby LOVES to go for car rides. Sometimes they'll even get it in their heads that they can help you drive - by climbing in your lap! An endearing image, no doubt. There's a TikTok video I...
5 electric/hybrid cars catch fire, closing Route 295 in NJ
EWING — A fire on a car carrier on Route 295 closed the highway during the Monday morning commute. Five electric or hybrid vehicles on the carrier caught fire at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Exit 75 (West Trenton) and Exit 73 (Scotch Road), Ewing police Lt. Glenn R. Tettemer told New Jersey 101.5.
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
