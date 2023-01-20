ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SSMS Outstanding middle schoolers January

Congratulations to SSMS outstanding middle schoolers in January!. 6th graders: Gentri Cooper, Presley Bland, Meredith Carmody, Iain Smith, Angela Hernandez, Celestie Flores, and Rayshawn Beachem. 7th graders: Trinity White, Taten Morgan, Peyton Taylor, Natalie Cruz, Ja’rekkia Glenn, Ireland McNair, Dewaine Ross, Brandon Velasco and Khloe Brandenburgh. 8th graders: Donald...

