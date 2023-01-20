Read full article on original website
SSMS Outstanding middle schoolers January
Congratulations to SSMS outstanding middle schoolers in January!. 6th graders: Gentri Cooper, Presley Bland, Meredith Carmody, Iain Smith, Angela Hernandez, Celestie Flores, and Rayshawn Beachem. 7th graders: Trinity White, Taten Morgan, Peyton Taylor, Natalie Cruz, Ja’rekkia Glenn, Ireland McNair, Dewaine Ross, Brandon Velasco and Khloe Brandenburgh. 8th graders: Donald...
Holy Family School in Great Bend to host Scholars Bowl today
Holy Family School will host a 5th and 6th Scholars Bowl on Monday, January 23, beginning at 3:00. Schools attending will be Lincoln, Park, Riley, Jefferson, Central Kansas Christian Academy, St. Joseph of Ellinwood and the host team, Holy Family. The round-robin competition will be played according to KSHSAA rules...
