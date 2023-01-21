ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, CA

Black ice linked to multi-vehicle crash that closed part of Highway 101 near Cloverdale

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
Black ice may have played a role in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on southbound Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Geyserville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported about 7:45 a.m. at Asti Store Road and blocked one lane of the highway. All lanes were open just after 10 a.m.

A Press Democrat photographer at the scene reported three vehicles were involved and five people were taken to hospitals for unspecified injuries.

Footage shows the vehicles were two pickup trucks and a Porsche. One of the pickups was on its side and another was towing a flatbed trailer, which also overturned.

The CHP indicated crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout Saturday morning.

Sonoma County drivers should be cognizant of black ice for the next two mornings, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

The ground is still covered by scattered amounts of water following recent rainstorms and black ice can form when temperatures dip below 30 degrees.

Early Saturday, temperatures in the area bottomed out at 29 degrees, Behringer said. Sunday morning should be a few degrees warmer, but remnants of black ice may stick around.

“They can linger if a surface is not in direct sunlight,” Behringer said.

He added his agency got reports of frost across the Bay Area Saturday, but black ice was mostly discovered in Sonoma County.

The Petaluma Police Department also advised early morning commuters of icy roads on southbound Petaluma Boulevard North, between Corona Road and the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets.

Behringer said the collision near Geyserville may have been Saturday’s most significant incident involving black ice.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

